Black Friday Olympus deals at B&H: save $100-$1,300 today!

Olympus cameras are some of our favorites, and almost always feature in our lists of the best cameras for beginners, best cameras for travel and even best cameras for enthusiasts. This year, Black Friday has brought some real bargains, and not just for Olympus camera bodies – there are great savings on Olympus M.Zuiko lenses, too.

We're especially impressed by price savings on the OM-D E-M5 III. This is a powerful enthusiast/semi-pro camera with high-speed Pro Capture Mode, 4K video, Live Composite and more – and we can't remember ever seeing it discounted this far before. And then there's the extraordinary Olympus OM-D E-M1X. This might not have achieved the heights Olympus hoped for, but it's still a very fast and powerful pro sports camera, and these Black Friday reductions are just spectacular.

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III body, now just $899! Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III body, now just $899!

Save $300 on Olympus's powerful but compact mid-range camera. The E-M5 III sits it the middle between the entry level E-M10 and high-end E-M1 models, and offers a lot of power and features for the money – especially at $300 off.

US DEAL

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with 12-45mm, now just $1,299 Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with 12-45mm, now just $1,299

Save a massive $550 on this powerful mid-range Olympus mirrorless camera and versatile 12-45mm f/4 Pro lens, offering a 24-90mm equivalent focal range and a constant f/4 maximum aperture. It's a huge discount.

US DEAL

Olympus OM-D E-M1X body, JUST $1,699! Olympus OM-D E-M1X body, JUST $1,699!

That's a massive $1,300 saving on Olympus's top-end pro sports camera. Designed to compete with pro cameras like the EOS-1D X III and Nikon D6, the E-M1X didn't get quite the same traction – but Olympus's loss is our gain, as we can now get this pro-spec camera at a crazy price!

US DEAL

We're also big fans of Olympus lenses. These fall into two groups: the super-compact primes and zooms designed for the company's smaller models, and the constant aperture pro lenses for its bigger cameras. Both sets of lenses are terrific for their very different markets, and we've included a trio of Black Friday lens bargains below.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8, now $299 Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8, now $299

Save $100 on this 50mm equivalent 'nifty fifty' for Olympus Micro Four Thirds cameras like the E-M10 IV and E-M5 III – it will also fit Lumix G mirrorless cameras. It's a great standard prime lens, and very light and compact too.

US DEAL

Olympus 12-45mm f/4 PRO, Olympus 12-45mm f/4 PRO, was $649 , now $549

Save $100 on this compact and lightweight standard zoom for Olympus cameras. It's smaller and lighter than the regular 12-40mm f/2.8 and a better match for smaller models like the E-M10 and E-M5.

US DEAL

Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO, Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO, was $1,499 , now $1,349

Save $150 on this constant aperture pro telephoto zoom for Olympus cameras. It's in the lower size, weight and cost of longer telephotos like these – equivalent to 80-300mm – that the Olympus MFT system really comes into its own.

US DEAL

These are just a few of the amazing Black Friday deals live right now. Check our our best Black Friday camera deals for more – there are so many hot price reductions right now that we've split this up into sections for easier navigation!