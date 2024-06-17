Best in Show winners revealed in RHS garden photography contest

By
published

The Royal Horticultural Society reveals the winners of its 2024 Photographic Competition

RHS photography show individual winner
The RHS Special Award for the Best Single Image went to Christine Adams for Earthly Paradise Garden II, Phoenix dactylifera (Image credit: Christine Adams)

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced the winners of the 2024 photographic competition revealing a beautifully eclectic selection of images from amateur and professional photographers alike from around the globe. 

The annual RHS Botanical Art and Photography Show brings together artists and photographers - with entries being given Gold, Silver Gilt, and Bronze medals - just like at the famous Chelsea Flower Show. 

