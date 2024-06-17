Best in Show winners revealed in RHS garden photography contest

The Royal Horticultural Society reveals the winners of its 2024 Photographic Competition
The RHS Special Award for the Best Single Image went to Christine Adams for Earthly Paradise Garden II, Phoenix dactylifera(Image credit: Christine Adams)
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced the winners of the 2024 photographic competition revealing a beautifully eclectic selection of images from amateur and professional photographers alike from around the globe.
The annual RHS Botanical Art and Photography Show brings together artists and photographers - with entries being given Gold, Silver Gilt, and Bronze medals - just like at the famous Chelsea Flower Show.
This year the overall Best in Show prizes went to Andrea Jones for best portfolio, and to Christine Adams for the best individual photo.
Andrea Jones has been photographing gardens professionally for 25 years, but she had never entered this competition before. Her trio of images, entitled Gardens Illuminated, show beautifully backlit scenes shot on location at Les Jardins de Marqueyssac in France, James Golden's Federal Twist Garden in the USA, and Melbourne Hall in the UK.
Christine Adams' black-and-white image was shot at the Amanjena hotel resort in Morocco, entitled Earthly Paradise Garden II, and depicting an ornate archway flanked by a pair of date palms.
The RHS Botanical Art & Photography Show will be open to the public until July 7 2024 at the Saatchi Gallery, London.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.