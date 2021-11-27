Best Black Friday photo laptop deals

Black Friday camera deals are everywhere right now, and will continue to keep coming as the Black Friday weekend gives way to the best Cyber Monday camera deals.

So what better time to treat yourself to a new laptop that’ll make a breeze of image editing – and hey, also a bit of gaming or streaming when you’re not in photo mode?

We’ve sourced the web for a line-up of Windows and Mac laptops that pack enough power to meet the needs of image-makers, and which are available at a range of different price points.

Keeping it locked on laptops for now, keep scrolling down to discover our top picks for producing perfect edits in post-production…

Black Friday laptop and computer deals: US

Acer 15.6" ConceptD 3 Ezel 2-in-1 Laptop | Acer 15.6" ConceptD 3 Ezel 2-in-1 Laptop | was $1,699 | NOW $999

Save $700 Even at full price, the hugely versatile ConceptD 3 Ezel was great value, but with a huge $700 discount right now, this terrific laptop is a must-buy. It's clever display hinge makes it a creative's dream, while a powerful 6-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB RAM give stellar computing performance.

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro M1 Chip with Retina Display (Late 2020, Space Gray) – $1,549 (was $1,699) Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro M1 Chip with Retina Display (Late 2020, Space Gray) – $1,549 (was $1,699)

Save $150 This 13.3-inch MacBook Pro features Apple’s M1 chip, an eight-core CPU and GPU, and a slick 500-nit 2560x1600 Retina Display.

2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 | 2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 | was $1299 | now $1199

Save $100 at Adorama on this 2020 MacBook Pro with M1 chip, 13-inch display, Touch Bar, 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 | was $999 | now I $899

Save $100 at B&H on a Macbook Air with Apple's own M1 chip, with 13.3in Retina display with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a MacBook offering M1 processing speed.

2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | 2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | was $1499 | now $1,149

Save $350 on a 13.3 inch Macbook Pro with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor and 2x USB-C ports making it the perfect choice for use at home or on the go.

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display | Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display | was $999 | now $729

SAVE $270 Providing extreme portability, this 13" MacBook Air houses a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 dual core processor which boots to 3.2 GHz, along with 8GB of ram and a 256GB PCIe SSD, this is a great Apple deal.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD| Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD| was $1,849.99 | NOW $1,549.99

Save $300! Want a laptop that can deal with pretty much whatever you could throw at it? You've found it! This config of the Blade 15 boasts a simply storming spec consisting of an 8-core Intel 17 10875H CPU, 16GB RAM and a hugely powerful RTX 2080 Super GPU. There's even an ultra-premium 4K OLED display for sublime visuals. With an incredible 47% saving this Black Friday, this PC powerhouse is now an absolute steal!

ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400 | ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400 | was $749 | NOW $649

Save $100 OLED screens are the pinnacle of laptop screen tech when it comes to image quality, but here's proof you don't have to spend mega bucks to bag an elite laptop viewing experience. The high-res 2880x1800, 400-nit OLED display on this quad-core laptop is one of the best specced laptop displays we've come across, making the VivoBook's $649 deal price an incredible bargain!

Dell XPS 15" | Dell XPS 15" | was $2350 | now $2000

SAVE £350 The popular XPS 15 is now even better with this Black Friday deal from Dell. Equipped with the latest i9-11900H processor, 1TB of storage, 16GB of ram and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics card, this deal simply can't be missed!

Dell XPS 17 | Dell XPS 17 | was $2,100 | now $1,900

SAVE $200 Take advantage of Dell's limited Black Friday offers and pick up this powerful XPS 17". Equipped with FHD+ display, 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card, this laptop is ready for serious photo and video editing.

Dell XPS 13 | Dell XPS 13 | was $1,300 | now $980

SAVE $320 Smallest in the XPS range, but still packing a punch is the XPS 13, fully equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB storage and 16GB ram, this little laptop is ready to tackle moderate editing at home or on the road and at this price it makes sense to buy!

Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook | Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook | was $249 | NOW $179

Save $70 Laptops really don't come much cheaper than this! What's more, this isn't even a budget Chromebook - it runs Windows 10, albeit a stripped-down 'S' version. That's because power comes from a lowly Intel Pentium Silver processor allied to just 4GB RAM. The Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS screen is far more impressive at this price point though, making this ideal for viewing photos, just not so much for editing them.

HP ZBook Power 15.6 inch G8| HP ZBook Power 15.6 inch G8| was $4013 | NOW $1605

Save $2408 Black Friday laptop discounts don't come much bigger than this! If you're in the market for a pro-grade workstation laptop that'll make light work of heavy workloads on a daily bases, you've just found it. An ultra-powerful 8-core Intel i7 processor, 16GB CPU and Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU all help make this deal absolutely outstanding!

HP 15t (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | HP 15t (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | was $749.99 | NOW $594.99

Save $155! The 15t punches well above its price tag, with a potent 11th-gen quad-core Intel i7 processor, a generous 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. We'd recommend spending just $60 more to upgrade to the Full HD IPS screen option though, as this really makes the 15t a formidable photo or video editing machine.

HP 17.3" Laptop (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | HP 17.3" Laptop (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | was $549.99 | NOW $399.99

Save $150 Need a laptop that has plenty of screen real estate? The extra-large 17.3-inch screen on this HP machine gives you just that, and it's teamed with an up-to-date 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and a reasonable 8GB RAM. At this price, you'll find it very hard to get a bigger laptop for less money.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | was $899.99 | NOW $699.99

Save $200! We love the Surface Laptop 4's combination of potent performance wrapped up in a super-sleek ultrabook form factor. The AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD make this laptop great for most homeworking tasks and some light image editing. And the best bit? It's now just $699.99, thanks to a whopping $200 Black Friday discount!

MSI Katana GF66 15.6" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Notebook | was $1049 | now $799 MSI Katana GF66 15.6" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Notebook | was $1049 | now $799

Save $250 on this MSI Katana 15.6" laptop featuring an Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics. It also comes with Windows 10 Home and a free Upgrade to Windows 11!

MSI GF63 (Intel Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD) | MSI GF63 (Intel Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD) | was $824 | now $499

Save $325

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop | Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop | was $2,999.9 9 | NOW $1,599.99

Save $1,400! Want a laptop that can deal with pretty much whatever you could throw at it? You've found it! This config of the Blade 15 boasts a simply storming spec consisting of an 8-core Intel 17 10875H CPU, 16GB RAM and a hugely powerful RTX 2080 Super GPU. There's even an ultra-premium 4K OLED display for sublime visuals. With an incredible 47% saving this Black Friday, this PC powerhouse is now an absolute steal!

Samsung 13.3" QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2 | Samsung 13.3" QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2 | was $699 | NOW $549

Save $150 With its class-leading QLED Full HD touch screen, this Chromebook has the visuals to match some of Samsung's best TVs, and with 8GB RAM and a 10th Gen Intel i3 processor, it's also got a good amount of performance for the money - what's not to like?!

Surface Pro 7 | Surface Pro 7 | was $959 | now $599

Save $360 at Best Buy This tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the most popular portable computing products around, and the price reduction is pretty amazing. Behind the 12.3in touch screen you get Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB Memory, and a 128GB SSD. Comes supplied with a black type cover.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop| Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop| was $1979.99 | NOW $1371.99

Save $608 This incredible-looking PC tower from Dell's gaming division, Alienware, is equally well suited to some serious image or video editing. Its potent 11th-gen quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU paired with 16GB RAM will steam through almost any project, while the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is just the ticket for hardware-accelerated video rendering. Just add a quality monitor of your choice.

Apple 24" iMac M1| Apple 24" iMac M1| was $1899.99 | NOW $1849.99

Save $50 Sure, this isn't the biggest discount ever, but we'll take any price drop on the hottest desktop computer available right now! This price also gets you the top-of-the-range 8-core M1 chip, complete with a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, making it a formidable image or video editing machine.

Mac Mini M1 | Mac Mini M1 | was $899 | now $799

Save $100 on a 2020 Mac Mini M1 with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Apple's stunning 8-core M1 chip. It may be small, but this little computer packs a serious punch.

Apple Mac Mini | Apple Mac Mini | was $799| NOW $429

Save $370! A Mac Mini for only $429?! This absolute steal of a deal gets you a quad-core Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256 SSD. It may not have the fire power of the latest M1 Mac Mini, but it is a fraction of the price, and a superb bargain while stocks last.

Black Friday laptop and computer deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13in (2020) | Apple MacBook Pro M1 13in (2020) | was £1,299 | now £1,167)

Save £149 at Amazon on a 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with the much vaunted M1 chip. It's currently $149 off the 256GB version or £199 off the 512GB version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7” 32GB Tablet | Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7” 32GB Tablet | was £149 | now £119

Save: £30 With 32GB of storage that can hold up to 800 apps and equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera with Android 11 installed, this is the perfect gift for any member of the family.

