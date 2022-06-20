Be a 3D camera whizz with $664 saving on Matterport's Pro2 134MP camera

If you have ever wanted to step into the world of 3D photography, which saw a rapid influx of real estate agents hiring out for the technology during the pandemic, now if the best time to start. Thanks to this amazing saving at Adorama you can buy this ready to shoot Matterport Pro2 134MP camera setup with an insane $664 (opens in new tab) saving!

(opens in new tab) Matterport Pro2 134MP camera bundle| was $4,059 |now $3,395 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $664 Step into the world of 3D photography with this gold standard Matterport Pro2 Camera with 134 megapixels, that's capable of producing 3D walkthroughs and so much more.

US DEAL

Add value to your visuals in real estate, engineering, architecture, or construction markets. The Pro2 allows you to create virtual 3D models and schematics of physical spaces, as well as edit and share them using the Matterport app and cloud service. Create virtual walkthroughs for your real estate clients looking for a new home or office, or present VR presentations for architecture clients to get ideas for future designs.

The Pro2 can shoot a 360° scan of a physical space in about 20 seconds, and sends it to your iPhone or Android phone, and the Matterport software scans the data and stitches the images into a 3D model and 360° panorama. The software allows you to create walkthroughs, tours, schematic maps, and professional-quality 2D still capture output.

This incredible value bundle includes the Matterport Pro2, Manfrotto 290 Xtra tripod, 3Pod VT-2, Pelican 1485 flight case, Clar waterproof WL4B LEDs, and a Tether Tools rock solid mighty mount 1/4"-20 tripod adapter and more, but even better this deal includes free shipping!

So, if you're in the market for a 3D camera, why not splurge on the the gold standard of real estate and construction work, while saving yourself a cool $662 and get this Matterport Pro2 134MP camera bundle while you can (opens in new tab).

