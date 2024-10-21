Australian Camera Magazine Imaging Awards 2025 winners announced

By
published

These are the cameras, lenses and printers from the last 12 months that impressed the most

Australian Camera Magazine Imaging Awards
(Image credit: Future)

The ﬁrst Australian Camera Magazine awards were run in 1981 when the magazine was called Camera Craft, and there was just one category – The Australian Camera Of The Year (won by the Olympus OM-10 35mm SLR). Subsequently, the number of categories has grown to reﬂect developments in the industry and the arrival of new technologies. The categories are also revised as new product sectors emerge (such as mirrorless cameras) or others decline (such as compact cameras and DSLRs).

This year the period of eligibility for the Camera Magazine Imaging Awards ran from 1 September 2023 to 31 August 2024, and extended to any product within each of the categories that was released onto the mainstream Australian market during this time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Burrows
Paul Burrows
Editor

Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.

Related articles