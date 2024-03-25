Arlo asks "What is Essential" about security cameras—and has 4 answers in 1!

Arlo showed me their new Essentials range of smart home security cameras, which the company is releasing fully aware they're in a crowded and competitive market and told me they need to answer the question "What security camera features does your mum need?"

In other words, the company is drilling into the 'Essential' features which they highlighted as video recording, 2-way audio, motion detection, and deterrence (an alarm). Those features were all already covered by the outgoing essential range, but the new one also heralds a major improvement in terms of ease of set up and a complete re-design of the housings.

If you've set up a smart home security camera – and not just those from Arlo – you'll likely have experienced the need to line the device up with a QR code which isn't always as straightforward as you'd hope. The new Arlo Essential cameras ditch this approach in favour of a Bluetooth setup system.

The new Arlo Video Doorbell, Arlo Indoor Cam 2K, and Arlo Essential Outdoor and Outdoor XL cameras (Image credit: Arlo)

Feature-wise, Arlo is also keen to highlight improved noise-reduction (now including echo cancellation) on all the cameras, the 130-degree field of view on all (except the doorbell), and the 12x digital zoom. The new Arlo Indoor camera also features a privacy door which can hide the lens.

Arlo's new cameras are compatible with Google, Alexa, SmartThings, IFTTT, and (with an additional hub) Apple's HomeKit – comfortably surpassing most of the leading competition. This means they'll work with existing products like the Arlo Hub (which we reviewed alongside the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight cameras).

The new Arlo Essential 2nd gen cameras are also offering customers a choice between higher resolution, at 2K, or lower price, at 1080P, as well as a significant number of bundles (some of which are only available from Arlo's store), resulting in a surprising number of deals (this part may be a bit much for my mum!) There are also some cameras which seem inexpensive on a per-camera basis, but need to be purchased in pairs.

A pair of Arlo Essential cameras cost $94.99/£159.99 for 1080P and $189.99/£199.99 for the 2K versions. The XL cameras (with longer battery life) come in pairs at $189.99/£219.99 (1080P) or $279.98/£259.99 for (2K). The Arlo indoor 2-pack is $159.99/£159.99 (only the 2K is new, the Arlo indoor existed already). The doorbell is $79.99/£89.99 (1080P) / $129.99/£139.99 (2K). These prices are competitive, and the 1080P ones are lower.

The new Arlo Essentials 2nd Gen and 2nd generation doorbell will be available in UK and Europe from the first of April, but are already on sale in the USA.

Previous Arlo essential cameras have appeared on our best outdoor security camera and best indoor security camera guides. Will these?