Apple Vision Pro – a 3D camera and then some – will hit UK & Australia pre-orders this month!

By
published

Better late than never, Apple is expanding the Vision Pro to more countries by July, and after WWDC might be a better time

Apple Vision Pro being worn by woman on white background
(Image credit: Apple)

It's been a long wait for Apple to get the AR glasses to the area Americans affectionately know as 'rest of world', but now Apple loyalists and developers can have a chance to climb on the not virtual, but augmented, bandwagon.

Customers in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore will get the first – well, second – bite at the cherry on June 13, while Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK will get the opportunity to pre-order from June 28 (when that initial wave starts to take delivery). The glasses will ship to customers in the UK and Australia on July 13.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles