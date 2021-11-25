Apple MacBook Air 13" slashed to $729 in mega Black Friday price drop

Black Friday camera deals are now here with this great price slash on the Apple MacBook Air 13" from B&H for just $729, that's a $270 saving!

Providing both portability and performance, the MacBook Air with Retina Display houses a 1.1 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor, which can be boosted up to 3.2 GHz and supports a 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, all housed within its trademark thin and lightweight design made from 100% recycled aluminum, so your doing your bit for the planet and your pocket with this saving!

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display | a Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display | a

was $999 | now $729

SAVE $270 Providing extreme portability, this 2020 13" MacBook Air houses a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 dual core processor which boots to 3.2 GHz, along with 8GB of ram and a 256GB PCIe SSD, this is a great Apple deal.

US DEAL

This laptop is the perfect portable office with its fast 256GB PCIe SSD storage along with its sharp and vivid Retina display with over 4 million pixels and 2560 x 1600 resolution screen and 16:10 aspect ratio, it features 48 percent more color than the previous generation.

For those that are after more graphical performance the MacBook Air also supports Thunderbolt 3 enabled external graphics cards, more commonly know as eGPU's. If you like working on bigger monitors when you're stationary, this MacBook also supports a single 6K external display via its second Thunderbolt port, allowing you to build a solid workstation at home, yet still having the versatility of a portable device when on the road.

Other Black Friday laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 | now $979.99 | Dell XPS 13 | now $979.99 |was $1,299.99

SAVE $320 Smallest in the XPS range, but still packing a punch is the XPS 13, fully equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB storage and 16GB ram, this little laptop is ready to tackle moderate editing at home or on the road and at this price it makes sense to buy!

US DEAL

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | was $899.99 | NOW $699.99

Save $200! We love the Surface Laptop 4's combination of potent performance wrapped up in a super-sleek ultrabook form factor. The AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD make this laptop great for most homeworking tasks and some light image editing. And the best bit? It's now just $699.99, thanks to a whopping $200 Black Friday discount!

US DEAL

Surface Pro 7 | was $959 | now $599 Surface Pro 7 | was $959 | now $599

Save $360 at Best Buy This tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the most popular portable computing products around, and the price reduction is pretty amazing. Behind the 12.3in touch screen you get Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB Memory, and a 128GB SSD. Comes supplied with a black type cover.

Dell XPS 13 | Dell XPS 13 | $949.99 | $636.99 at Dell

Save $313: One the best laptop Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get this popular Dell XPS 13 laptop includes 13.3" InfinityEdge display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | 2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | was $1499 | now $1,099

Save $400 on a 13.3 inch Macbook Pro with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor and 2x USB-C ports making it the perfect choice for use at home or on the go.

US DEAL

2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 | was $999 | now $949

Save $100 at B&H on a Macbook Air with Apple's own M1 chip, with 13.3in Retina display with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a MacBook offering M1 processing speed.

2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 | was $1299 | now $1199

Save $100 at Adorama on this 2020 MacBook Pro with M1 chip, 13-inch display, Touch Bar, 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

2020 Mac Mini M1 | 2020 Mac Mini M1 | was $899 | now $799

Save $100 on a 2020 Mac Mini M1 with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Apple's stunning 8-core M1 chip. It may be small, but this little computer packs a serious punch.

US DEAL

Read More:

Best Black Friday deals

Best Apple MacBook's for editing

Best Nikon deals

Best Canon deals