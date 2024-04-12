All hail the new CFexpress Type B speed and capacity kings

By Ben Andrews
published

Wise breaks every CFexpress record with its latest Type B cards

Wise CFexpress 4.0 Type B Mk-II card
(Image credit: Wise)

Another week, another claim to the title of world's fastest CFexpress card! This time the coveted accolade goes to Wise, and its CFexpress 4.0 Type B PRO Mk-II cards. Headline speed figures are 3700MB/s read, 3600MB/s write, and 3000MB/s sustained write, making this the fastest ever type B card across the board. For comparison, the previous record-holder was Lexar's Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type B DIAMOND Series card, which topped out at 3600MB/s read and 3300MB/s write. 

The new Wise Type B card achieves these incredible speeds thanks to its ultra-fast pSLC NAND flash chips and PCIe Gen 4 x2, NVMe 1.4 interface. Two capacity options are available - 1.3TB and 660GB - both with the same speed ratings, costing US$1,799.99 and $969.99, respectively.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

