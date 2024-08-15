Alessandro Galatoli shares the secrets of shooting Hollywood film stars on the red carpet

By
published

The leading events and documentary photographer shares his Cannes Film Festival experiences in a new film made by Capture One

Events and documentary photographer Alessandro Galatoli photographing stars on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival
(Image credit: © Capture One)

If anyone reckons that photographing A-list film stars at Cannes is a glamorous gig, then think again. 

That was the theme of a panel discussion hosted by Capture One in London last month, where events and documentary photographer Alessandro Galatoli took to the stage to discuss a new short film the brand has made about him. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

Related articles