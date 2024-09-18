AI cameras could help identify life threatening infections

In the near future it may be possible to measure a patient's pulse, breathing, and blood pressure by simply scanning their face.

Previously the stuff of sci-fi movies, this technology could provide an essential tool for quickly assessing the severity of an infection, among other conditions, according to a recent thesis from Gothenburg University.

The severity of an infection is noticeable by changes in vital signs, which are currently all individually assessed using different methods and equipment.

A new method combines camera technology, software and artificial intelligence, scanning a patient's face for 30 seconds to produce the same results.

This new camera-based method was clinically tested on more than 200 patients with suspected COVID-19, and according to the thesis was shown to improve both severity assessment and diagnosis.

The technology can provide data on patients’ heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and blood pressure.

The camera technology was tested during the pandemic, by Professor Ronny Gunnarsson and PhD student Stefan Malmberg, both Specialized Physicians (Image credit: Jeanette Demorney)

Viruses such as the common cold make up the vast majority of ailments doctors diagnose patients with, which in many cases, go away on their own. Some viruses however, such as pneumonia, COVID-19, and Lemierre’s syndrome can be life threatening, and occasionally misdiagnosed.

Alternatively, as a precaution, antibiotics may be prescribed when not needed, and overusing of these drugs promotes resistant strains of bacteria which make them less effective.

This new technology may be able to assess the severity of the infection or condition quickly and offer effective treatment if required.

Stefan Malmberg, a PhD student and specialized physician tested the technology during the pandemic along with Professor Ronny Gunnarsson.

Malmberg said:

“Finding the needle in the haystack is important when it comes to infectious diseases,” continues Stefan. “Most people don’t benefit from antibiotics, but in the case of serious infections, timely and appropriate treatment can save lives.”

While the results have proved promising, the thesis argues that they need further tweaking to improve accuracy.

“The new AI method means that measurements are faster, more convenient for the patient, easier for the healthcare provider, and involve less risk of infections being spread via measuring equipment. This type of research is crucial for the development of new healthcare technologies.”

It's yet unclear whether this technology will be widely available, or affordable.

