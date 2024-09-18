AI cameras could help identify life threatening infections

This could speed up diagnosis, and also prevent the needless prescribing of antibiotics

artificial intelligence
In the near future it may be possible to measure a patient's pulse, breathing, and blood pressure by simply scanning their face. 

Previously the stuff of sci-fi movies, this technology could provide an essential tool for quickly assessing the severity of an infection, among other conditions, according to a recent thesis from Gothenburg University

