A different point of view! N-Photo 141 on sale today

How do you photograph a world-famous landmark, such as the Eiffel Tower, in a way that’s not been done a million times before? That’s the question that travel pro Dave Williams sets out to answer in this issue’s lead feature, which guarantees to have you shooting familiar subjects in unfamiliar ways.



Our apprentice, meanwhile, heads to Dorset to shoot lighthouses, piers and other seaside structures with the aid of landscape pro Mark Bauer for a stunning coastal masterclass.



This issue’s interview is with Asian wedding photographer (and Nikon #Zcreator) Gurvir Johal, whose breathtakingly painterly wedding portraits have won him plaudits aplenty.



In our Gear section, we compare every Nikon DSLR and mirrorless to help you decide which model is right for you when it’s time to upgrade. We also rate the remarkable Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, which employs lighthouse tech to squeeze a monster focal length into a bijou barrel.



In the Skills section, we explore white balance, create a single-colour montage, shoot a safari, and light-paint out-of-this-world Milky Way images. Plus we’re giving away the fantastic HDR Projects 2018 software, for hyper-detailed images in an instant!

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

So rush down to your newsagent today. Or ever better, why not subscribe with this fantastic deal (opens in new tab) to a print edition, and have the magazine delivered to your door every month?

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (opens in new tab) (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (opens in new tab) (for Android devices)

• Readly (opens in new tab) (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

(Image credit: Future)

If you wanted a printed version of any of our most recent issues we have a selection of back issues (opens in new tab) to choose from in our online store.

Back issues of N-Photo are available online (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future)

Subscription deals: Our guide to the best photo magazines (opens in new tab)