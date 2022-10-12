8 best Prime Day UK deals we've seen so far

Amazon has started the holiday shopping season early this year with a brand new event, Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab). Much like its Prime Day summer sale, this new event will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members in just 15 countries including the USA and the UK.

Now that this event is well underway, we have seen a lot of amazing deals that we simply had to highlight for you all. Whether you're looking for a new camera, action cam, laptop, storage, or even a new pair of binoculars you can be sure Digital Camera World has stopped the best deal for you in our Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) hub -so make sure you go over and check that out too, it's packed full of the amazing bargain just for you.

Let's get to it, these are the best deals we have seen so far:

(opens in new tab) Best price around Pentax K-3 Mark III| £1,899 | £1,599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £300 It might not be marked as an official deal but we can tell you this is £300 off the normal retail price. With a 25.7-megapixel sensor, and 5-axis in-body stabilisation giving 5.5 stops, while being able to record 4K UHD video at 30p this is today's bargain deal.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC card| £370.99 | £199.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £171 Early Access offers on regular SD cards are few and far between, but this top-end Extreme Pro card is a rare gem of a deal. £200 not only gets you a massive 1TB storage, but also blazing fast 200/140MB/s read/write speeds.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3| £999 | £549 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £450 Raising the bar on durability and dropping the price on its entry-level foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a landmark smartphone, costing less than a top-tier iPhone while delivering a foldable screen and a design that feels solid in the hand.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Brio 500 webcam| £219.99 | £99.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £120 Another great webcam by Logitech, perfect for home working or streaming the Brio 500 can record in 4K or 1080 60fps to offer crisp capture, it also has a built-in exposure and light correction, so you will never get an awful hue or color cast on your footage. At this price its a steal

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 dual-screen Combo| £455 | £319 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £210 from DJI Whether you’re looking for the best action camera or a compact selfie camera, the DJI Action 2 can do it all with the dual-screen combo, offering DCI 4K 60p or slow-motion 4K 120p or even 240p at 1080p – this is a tiny but versatile camera for action, vlogging or both! This a DJI direct discount deal; ends October 11.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSDXC card| £217.99 | £94.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £123 A whopping 1 TERABYTE of microSD storage for less than £100? You'd better believe it! At this price, this premium 120MB/s SanDisk card is even cheaper than the Amazon Basics equivalent.

(opens in new tab) 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K display| £1,999 | £1,624 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £375 If you're a keen creative, designer or just love the sleek look of Apple products, this 27-inch iMac is the ideal computer for you. With a stunning Retina 5K display, it's also got a 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, to give you the power to perform heavy tasks from photo editing to music making.

(opens in new tab) Datacolor SpyderX Pro| £159 | £108.12 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £50.88 Designed for serious filmmakers and photographers this device from Datacolor allows you to fully calibrate your monitor to the correct RBG colors to make sure your color-grading or photo edits are top-notch every time.

No matter what deals you'll be looking for within the Prime Early Access Sale you can be sure that there will be a deal for you, above are our top 8 picks, but that doesn't mean there aren't even more spectacular deals, so I would highly recommend taking a look at our glorious Prime Early Access Sale hub - where you will find it stuffed to the rafters with amazing deals, so what are you waiting for? Click the link and grab some of those amazing deals while they are still on offer.

