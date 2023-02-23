7… D-Lux 007! Leica celebrates 60 years of James Bond with limited edition camera

If you're a big James Bond fan or a lover of Leica, then this news is really going to put a smile on your face: Leica has announced a new 007 edition of its beloved compact camera, the Leica D-Lux 7, with only 1,962 copies available worldwide.

Yes, that very particular production run is significant; ever since the world’s most famous secret agent made his on-screen debut in Dr No, back in 1962, photography has occupied a central role within the James Bond universe.

Producer Michael G Wilson, who is a keen photographer and passionate collector, has opened EON's photographic archive for an exhibition of legendary Bond images. The 'Photographs from the James Bond Archive'exhibition is currently on display at Leica Gallery London until March 21 2023.

Goldfinger (1964) James Bond (Sean Connery) and his iconic Aston Martin DB5 which first appeared on screen in Goldfinger. On Thursday September 17 1964, Goldfinger had its world premiere in London's Leicester Square. Photograph by Bert Cann Goldfinger © 1964 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved. (Image credit: Bert Cann)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Bond (Pierce Brosnan) waits for Carver to send a hitman; instead, he sends Paris. Photograph by Keith Hamshere Tomorrow Never Dies © 1997 Danjaq, LLC and Eighteen Leasing Corporation. All Rights Reserved. (Image credit: by Keith Hamshere)

Refined, discreet, and always ready for action: The classic James Bond values also perfectly describe the Leica D-Lux 7. The limited special edition offers a particularly elegant exterior and comes with a range of exclusive accessories.

In the opening scene of Dr No, we encounter 007 in Le Cercle Casino at London's Les Ambassadeurs Club, seated at a baccarat table. Suave and reserved, Bond has just played his winning hand when his opponent, Miss Sylvia Trench, questioningly addresses him as "Mister…?" Since then his reply has become synonymous with the franchise, including the most recent film, No Time to Die (2021): "Bond. James Bond."

(Image credit: Leica)

The same air of timeless sophistication characterizes the Leica D-Lux 7 007 Edition. The camera trim is made of a high-performance, rhombus-textured material that is unprecedented on a D-Lux 7. Its subtle rhombus pattern is repeated on the hand grip, which together with its wrist strap ensures the safe handling of the camera.

The top plate is adorned with the famous 007 logos: the set also includes an automatic lens cap with the classic 'gun barrel' design, made famous by the opening sequence of James Bond films.

Another distinctive element of this special-edition set is the leather case in the style of a holster. This enables the camera to be transported comfortably while being instantly ready for action.

(Image credit: Leica)

With its large, 17MP Micro Four Thirds image sensor, and fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34mm f/1.7-2.8 ASPH lens (35mm equivalent: 24-75mm), the Leica D-Lux 7 combines outstanding image quality with conveniently compact dimensions – a form factor that any Leica camera lover can appreciate.

The set comes in a specially designed presentation box and will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers starting today, with a recommended retail price of $2,131 / £1,750 / AUS $3,059.

