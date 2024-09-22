50 years of Bengali history in the East End of London celebrated in photography archive

By
published

“This exhibition reveals the power of community history and telling the stories of everyday people," said the curator

Mela, Brady Street 1987
Mela, Brady Street 1987 (Image credit: David Hoffman / Bengali Photo Archive)

This may be a controversial thought, but I would argue that the area of London that still holds the most allure for both Londoners and visitors alike, is the East End. 

I must admit that I might be slightly biased, as I grew up in Whitechapel in the 1990s, but I certainly believe that it is the area of the city with the most colorful history, elements of which still linger today. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles