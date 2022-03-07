3 Legged Thing’s QR11 2.0 is one L of a bracket…

The original 3 Legged Thing QR11 L-bracket was launched back in 2017, and this updated model has been completely redesigned with new features to provide compatibility with a wider range of camera models. Dual camera strap connectors, on both the horizontal and vertical aspects, allow attachment of a variety of wrist, neck and sling straps.

A dual-Arca Swiss reversible open profile section in the vertical upright allows optimal access to cable doors and side ports, while new base cut-outs provide better access to rear moveable screens.

There are two 1/4”-20 screw threads in the vertical aspect enabling users to attach universal devices, like accessory arms, monitors, lights, or any accessory with a male 1/4”-20 thread, along with dual 3/8”-16 and 1/4”-20 threads in the base for accessory attachment in portrait orientation.

The QR11 2.0 is constructed from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy and is available in two colors, Copper and Metallic Slate Grey, and two sizes – the QR11-L 2.0 is for standard-sized mirrorless and DSLR cameras (£49.99/US$59.99) while the QR11-FB 2.0 is for full-bodied cameras or those with a battery grip fitted (£59.99/US$69.99).

An L-bracket makes switching between landscape and portrait orientations a breeze, and this updated universal system should fit snugly, no matter what camera you have.

