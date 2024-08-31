"You are far better returning from a trip with 10 magnificent shots rather than 100 mediocre shots"

"I don’t believe that anyone can work purely as a travel photographer these days," says travel photographer Kav Dadfar

A lady smiling in bright clothing
A traditional Afro-Caribbean dance was in full swing during a visit to Cuba (Image credit: Kav Dadfar)

Kav Dadfar is the epitome of a successful, modern, professional photographer. He embraces the business side of the profession as much as the creative and is never shy to diversify his skills in other areas. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several travel publications sadly went under, but Kav – and fellow photographer Jordan Banks – saw it as the perfect opportunity to launch a new travel magazine, Jrny

Kav Dadfar

Kav Dadfar is a professional travel and landscape photographer based in Surrey, UK. He started taking photos and developing film at university, then went on to work as an art director in London – where photos played a part in his everyday workflow. 

Since turning pro, Kav has worked on editorial and commercial assignments and shot hundreds of stock images, for clients including National Geographic, Wanderlust Travel Magazine, Lonely Planet, Rough Guides, American Express, Sunday Times Travel, The Guardian and PhotoPlus. Kav is also a writer, tutor, and judge. 

He has written over 500 articles on travel and landscape photography, runs group photo tours as part of That Wild Idea with Jordan Banks – the photographer with whom he co-founded Jrny Travel Magazine – and is a judge on the Wanderlust Travel Magazine Photography of the Year competition.

