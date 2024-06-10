Winning Minimalistic Masterpieces from Digital Photographer contest announced

For Digital Photographer magazine's latest competition in association with Photocrowd, readers were challenged to submit their best Minimalist Masterpieces. After working through all the entries, the winners have been selected. As a prize, the expert winners will receive a license for Affinity Photo 2 professional editing software.

Congratulations to all of the winners – as usual, the standard of submitted images was extremely high and it was a difficult task to select the best ones.

1st PLACE

(Image credit: Jeremiasz Gadek)

Back Home by Jeremiasz Gadek

This is a true minimalistic masterpiece, skillfully demonstrating how shadows can sometimes be given more importance than the physical subjects themselves. We love the surrealistic touch this frame provides, introducing the viewer into the scene, despite a common perception of reality. Well done!

2nd PLACE

(Image credit: Stefan Nielsen)

Swimming Pool by Stefan Nielsen

The use of geometric shapes and forms in this minimalist composition has created an impactful visual effect. The diagonals divide the frame into distinct sections, with the pool handle adding a familiar element to the overall composition. The water appears almost invisible, with only a hint of its presence visible through the integration of the white lounger.

3rd PLACE

(Image credit: Igor Zuikov)

Red Umbrella by Igor Zuikov

This is a captivating image due to its structure and the splash of red that stands out against the background. The traces of the subject and its shadow are attention-grabbing, while the subject itself is artfully concealed under the umbrella, creating a skilful game of hide-and-seek. The scene's minimalist qualities have been expertly composed to set the stage.

RUNNERS-UP

(Image credit: Kilterums)

Cottages, Shingle Street by Kilterums

By including the foreground on a larger scale, the shoreline creates a dynamic composition that draws the viewer in. Using a long exposure turned the water into a smooth texture, in harmony with the horizon. The minimalistic approach to the cottages lets the viewer discover them without overloading the frame.

(Image credit: Peter S)

Untitled by Peter S

Minimalism takes many forms and we love the stripped-back nature of this landscape. Many photographers chose black and white for this round, as the lack of colour helps the minimalist theme. It has been put to great use here, allowing us to focus on the shapes. An expertly exposed and composed shot.

(Image credit: Andrew Robertson)

The Swimmer by Andrew Robertson

This frame allows us to wonder whether it is a photograph, a graphic or a combination of both. There is a clear gradient visible in the water that appears to be disrupted in the background. The human silhouette is the only element that hints at reality, which makes this frame intriguing and thought-provoking.

(Image credit: photosbyneil)

Entrance to the future by photosbyneil

This is a beautiful frame-in-frame image that showcases color and structure in an excellent composition that draws the viewer in. Including human silhouettes can often enhance the frame’s beauty, as seen here.

