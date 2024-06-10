Winning Minimalistic Masterpieces from Digital Photographer contest announced

The winners of our photo competition with Photocrowd have been revealed, here some highlights
For Digital Photographer magazine's latest competition in association with Photocrowd, readers were challenged to submit their best Minimalist Masterpieces. After working through all the entries, the winners have been selected. As a prize, the expert winners will receive a license for Affinity Photo 2 professional editing software.
Congratulations to all of the winners – as usual, the standard of submitted images was extremely high and it was a difficult task to select the best ones.
This is a true minimalistic masterpiece, skillfully demonstrating how shadows can sometimes be given more importance than the physical subjects themselves. We love the surrealistic touch this frame provides, introducing the viewer into the scene, despite a common perception of reality. Well done!
The use of geometric shapes and forms in this minimalist composition has created an impactful visual effect. The diagonals divide the frame into distinct sections, with the pool handle adding a familiar element to the overall composition. The water appears almost invisible, with only a hint of its presence visible through the integration of the white lounger.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
This is a captivating image due to its structure and the splash of red that stands out against the background. The traces of the subject and its shadow are attention-grabbing, while the subject itself is artfully concealed under the umbrella, creating a skilful game of hide-and-seek. The scene's minimalist qualities have been expertly composed to set the stage.
By including the foreground on a larger scale, the shoreline creates a dynamic composition that draws the viewer in. Using a long exposure turned the water into a smooth texture, in harmony with the horizon. The minimalistic approach to the cottages lets the viewer discover them without overloading the frame.
Minimalism takes many forms and we love the stripped-back nature of this landscape. Many photographers chose black and white for this round, as the lack of colour helps the minimalist theme. It has been put to great use here, allowing us to focus on the shapes. An expertly exposed and composed shot.
This frame allows us to wonder whether it is a photograph, a graphic or a combination of both. There is a clear gradient visible in the water that appears to be disrupted in the background. The human silhouette is the only element that hints at reality, which makes this frame intriguing and thought-provoking.
This is a beautiful frame-in-frame image that showcases color and structure in an excellent composition that draws the viewer in. Including human silhouettes can often enhance the frame’s beauty, as seen here.
How to enter
Enter at photocrowd.com/digitalphotographer for a chance to win a license to Affinity Photo 2 editing software (worth $69.99/£67.99 for Mac or Windows). Affinity Photo is a toolset for photography professionals. Whether you’re editing and retouching or creating multi-layered compositions, Affinity Photo has the power you need, with non-destructive editing, RAW processing, and color management as standard. Winners will be notified by email and can choose between Mac, Windows or iPad versions. Winning images will be revealed in an issue of Digital Photographer.
This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
Digital Photographer is the ultimate monthly photography magazine for enthusiasts and pros in today’s digital marketplace.
Every issue readers are treated to interviews with leading expert photographers, cutting-edge imagery, practical shooting advice and the very latest high-end digital news and equipment reviews. The team includes seasoned journalists and passionate photographers such as the Editor Peter Fenech, who are well positioned to bring you authoritative reviews and tutorials on cameras, lenses, lighting, gimbals and more.
Whether you’re a part-time amateur or a full-time pro, Digital Photographer aims to challenge, motivate and inspire you to take your best shot and get the most out of your kit, whether you’re a hobbyist or a seasoned shooter.