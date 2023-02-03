Will this AI software put you out of work? It learns your style in 2 hours

In the last year, AI seems to have taken over the world – and now German start-up Neurapix has developed AI software that can be used in Lightroom to learn your editing style, and processes up to 600 photos in under a minute.

Using a SmartPreset function, Neurapix claims that the software can save 90% of time spent on editing – which leaves you more hours in the day to plan shoots, rest or reach out to new clients. Rather than working as standalone software, it works with Adobe Lightroom (opens in new tab) and takes just two hours to learn your editing style.

When Neurapix was first developed, it required around 6,000 photos to train its AI to copy your editing style. With the latest update, it only requires around 500 – which means that photographers who shoot weddings, for example, will be able to use the system after just one shoot.

"We talk to photographers regularly to understand how we can best support them," said Simon Diegmann, co-founder and CEO of Neurapix.

"Many have told us that training an AI is still quite time-consuming and the large number of images required is a barrier to entry. That's why we took a close look at this area, simplified the process and significantly accelerated it… This upgrade gives photographers what they value most: time."

AI is still a controversial topic and while, on the whole, it seems to 'make life easier' and speed up simple, boring processes such as photo culling, it does make you wonder if AI is really being used for its best purposes.

Is putting creatives out of jobs a path that we really want to go down, when the creative industry is already so poorly funded and undervalued? AI creation platforms such as Lensa (opens in new tab), DALL·E 2 (opens in new tab) and Midjourney (opens in new tab) have all faced criticism for taking work away from digital artists and copying creatives' styles without giving credit. How lazy are we going to become, and how dependent on AI is too dependent?

Neurapix might be great news for photographers who do all their editing in-house but, for those who outsource it to retouchers and photo editors, software such as this getting more and more intelligent could be detrimental to earnings.

I'd have to test it myself before I commented on how easy it is to use and how good the results are, as the cynic in me doesn’t trust that it could do a better job than I could – and I’m certainly not about to compromise on quality to save some time, as valuable as it is.

If you want to give it a go, Neuarapix is currently offering a 1,000-image free trial that you can sign up for via its website (opens in new tab).

