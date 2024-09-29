The web is great but I still love print photo mags and here’s why

By
published

Magazines tell you the stuff that you didn’t even know that you wanted to know

N-Photo 168 cover and lead feature opening spread
(Image credit: Future)

Until very recently I was the editor of N-Photo magazine – a publication dedicated to users of Nikon cameras. But the commercial pressures for print publications – a declining readership, advertising revenue having fallen off a cliff over recent years, and the increasing costs of things like paper – has finally forced the magazine to close after 168 issues (92 of which I was editor). 

While on one hand, it was a sad day – heralding the end of my 35-year career in print journalism – on the other, it opened a world of opportunity, and I’m now relishing my new role as News Editor of this website. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

TOPICS

Related articles