There's a partial lunar eclipse tonight – learn how and when to photograph this stunning celestial event

The Northern Hemisphere will be treated to a partially eclipsed harvest supermoon during the night of September 17 and 18. Here's how to photograph the standout celestial event, tonight

16 July 2019, Brescia, Italy, partial eclipse of the moon
A multiple exposure image of a partial eclipse of the moon. Italy, 2019. (Image credit: Rossella Apostoli / Getty Images)

Astrophotographers will be treated to a celestial smorgasbord this evening, when a partially eclipsed harvest supermoon will appear over various territories including North and South America, Europe, Africa and large parts of Asia. It's the headline event for astrophotography in September, so it's worth staying up late with your camera to watch the four-hour spectacle.

When is the lunar eclipse happening?

