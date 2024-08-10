Sharks on a plane! Cinematographer Andrew Rodger talks cult hit 'No Way Up'

One of the first things that Altitude Films said was, "We want it to be anamorphic." It has to have this kind of Eighties / Nineties action movie feel, and I love that period of cinema – that's a big influence for me. So the lenses we used were called Caldwell Chameleons.

I think that at the time there were only ten sets of these in the world, but they're these full-frame anamorphic lenses. If you hit anamorphic lenses like the Chameleons with a strong light they will flare with a kind of Panavision-style horizontal blue flare. Which is quite exciting!

Another good thing about the Chameleons is that they're all the same length and same weight I think as well. So when you're going between gimbals, steadicams and underwater housings, there's no need to rebalance the camera.

When you're on a film set or big commercial you've got your camera and all these add-ons, such as remote follow focus units and video senders, so you end up with this big mass of cables. So having something that didn't change saved a lot of time and it helped us get more shots.

Anamorphic lenses can be difficult as well, because anamorphic lenses don't often don't focus very closely. You have to be a couple of meters away from the subject for it to focus, but often I was three feet from the actors and as you say – if it's a wide-angle lens you get all this distortion and people don't look good.

So shooting full frame helped because it meant the lenses I was using didn't have to be as wide because the gate – the chip – was bigger, so everything is more rectilinear. Everything is straight, there's no barrel distortion.