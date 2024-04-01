NOT an April fool: This left-handed camera is REAL!

It's an April fool gag that gets trotted out every year. "[Insert manufacturer] has released a left-handed camera!" Well, get ready to suspend your suspended disbelief – because the Yashica Samurai Z-L was a real left-handed camera that was released to market, sold in shops, and actually saw some degree of success.

Launched in November 1987, the Samurai was a half-frame film SLR – like cameras such as the original Olympus PEN-F, regarded by many as one of the best film cameras. These "crop film" cameras were essentially the equivalent of crop sensor cameras today, exposing to half a frame of 35mm film (instead of using the "full" frame) to double the number of shots per roll from 36 to 72 exposures.

Half-frame cameras, like modern APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras, were able to be housed in much smaller and more unorthodox bodies. So Yashica went all the way radical and designed the camera like a camcorder or Super 8 film camera – with a vertical body that is gripped one-handed like a pair of binoculars.

(Image credit: Kyocera Yashica)

The Samurai line was a huge success, going on to sell some 600,000 units in its lifetime, and in 1989 the Samurai Z and Z-L (for left-handers) was released. The southpaw version operates identically to its standard sibling, though all the controls are mirrored for left-handed operation.

This will almost certainly be the last lefty camera ever released, but it was most certainly the first.

"There are cameras with bellows that have a release on the left side of the lens, but this is the first camera that has been released with a clear statement that it is for left-handers," said Sakiko Ishio, a curator at the Japan Camera Museum, in Tokyo, which is home to both a Z and Z-L.

So there you go. The next time you tell someone that someone made a camera for southpaws, and someone tells you that's a tired old April fool, you can point out that the joke is on them – because it really exists.

(Image credit: Kyocera Yashica)

