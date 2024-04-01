NOT an April fool: This left-handed camera is REAL!

By James Artaius
published

Left-handed cameras are often joked about on April Fool's Day – but this left-handed camera is 100% REAL

Yashica Samurai left-handed camera
(Image credit: Kyocera Yashica)

It's an April fool gag that gets trotted out every year. "[Insert manufacturer] has released a left-handed camera!" Well, get ready to suspend your suspended disbelief – because the Yashica Samurai Z-L was a real left-handed camera that was released to market, sold in shops, and actually saw some degree of success.

Launched in November 1987, the Samurai was a half-frame film SLR – like cameras such as the original Olympus PEN-F, regarded by many as one of the best film cameras. These "crop film" cameras were essentially the equivalent of crop sensor cameras today, exposing to half a frame of 35mm film (instead of using the "full" frame) to double the number of shots per roll from 36 to 72 exposures. 

