I'll edit the heck out of my photos if I want to – if only to peeve off the purists

By
published

Some photographers look down their noses at photo editing, and that really gets my goat – rant incoming!

A person using an Apple Pencil 2 and iPad Pro to edit on Affinity Photo for iPad
I love editing in Affinity Photo 2 using my iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. It's all part of the creative process... (Image credit: Future)

I've noticed a trend where some photographers proudly announce that they either don't edit or hardly edit their photographs. Now, there's nothing wrong with that at all, but when it's said in a manner that belittles image editing, it doesn't half grate on me.

Photography is an art form and if a photographer edits or doesn't edit their work that's a very personal creative decision – there's simply no right or wrong answer.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

