Honor Magic 7 Pro launches with 200MP AI zoom and giant battery – we go hands-on

By
published

We got an early hands-on with the 200MP AI zooming Honor Magic 7 Pro in China ahead of its 2025 global launch

A photo of the Honor Magic 7 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The Honor Magic 7 Pro has made its debut in China, and it's poised to pack a punch, especially in the camera zoom department. Not only does it match the Vivo X200 Pro with its 200MP telephoto camera, it’s also set to feature the world’s first cloud-based AI zoom on a smartphone.

The Magic 7 Pro is also the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite phone we’ve tested, it overhauls the traditional Honor Magic curved display design for a new, Xiaomi 14-style quad-curved look, and it’s filled to the brim with AI features, some of which look set to be China-only, but others likely to make their way to the West. Arguably the most impressive upgrade is the silicon-carbon battery, which ups the capacity by almost 20 percent despite the phone’s slim profile.

Image 1 of 18
A photo captured on a Chinese Honor Magic 7 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

