“Having photos sitting on our walls at home wasn’t doing anybody any good”: James and Karla Murray's book spotlights New York’s disappearing independent stores

James: The light was important to us because you can see that, for the most part, it looks pretty uniform. We would generally look at the weather forecasts beforehand and we didn’t mind the rain, but if it was really pouring, then the rain would show in the photo. So we didn’t mind there being light rain or drizzle, but we couldn’t shoot in full-on rain because it would put too many reflections in the window.

Karla: Sometimes, if you look at a photo carefully, you’ll see James or me or even our dog, because we’d always take our dog with us as well.

James: Light was the biggest battle, I would say, then traffic and parking and even people.

Karla: It was a conscious decision early on to not include people in the photos for the most part.

James: We wanted to give the impression of just the viewer standing in front of the store and encountering the hero of the photo. We would come across something amazing and be so excited that we wanted to convey that thrill in the pictures. There are a few instances where there is a person in front of the store, and it was usually the store owner and only because they happened to be there. It was never set up; they would happen to be outside the store when we encountered them and we would just talk to them and ask if we could take their photo. We wouldn’t ask them to move because that would defeat the whole purpose.

Karla: And some people weren’t moving at all. If you look at the photos of Joe’s Dairy, the old man sitting in front of the store has that classic ‘What do you want from me?’ New York expression. It’s one of our favourite photos in the book. It’s got a unique feel; he’s glaring you down.

James: That was the owner’s father, who was retired and technically didn’t work at the store any more. However, he was still running the whole business. The boxes next to him are the curd that the store would get delivered from a farm and from which they could make the homemade mozzarella. He was bringing in the boxes and was just taking a short break sitting in that chair. I asked him if we could take his photo and he said, “Well, I ain’t moving.” Those were his exact words, and you can see that look on his face. It was just perfect.