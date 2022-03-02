GuruShots: winning photographs from the Beautiful Nights competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

With the Beautiful Nights Challenge, we wanted to see your best captures after dark, whether that was a buzzing city, an astro shot or a stunning landscape.

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we saw many stars of night photography, including the Northern Lights (15), a spectacular light display (Top Photographer), a slow-motion ocean (20) and so much more. We highly recommend scrolling through all the images – they incorporate so many subjects and creative camera techniques!

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Digital Photographer Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Pata Nahee - Iran)

Top Photo (Image credit: Darren McMillan - Australia)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: José Manuel Infiesta - Spain)

#4 (Image credit: Renee Dusha - United States)

#5 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#6 (Image credit: Fabiano Santos - United States)

#7 (Image credit: Andre Miranda - Brazil)

#8 (Image credit: Nikolay Tatarchuk - Israel)

#9 (Image credit: Babak Rahimifar - Iran)

#10 (Image credit: Ronaldo Diláscio - Brazil)

#11 (Image credit: cmdinyar - United States)

#12 (Image credit: Nicolene Dreyer - Australia)

#13 (Image credit: AxeHoleBarista - United States)

#14 (Image credit: Olga Zeltser - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Peter Beckwermert - United States)

#16 (Image credit: Marketa Zvelebil - France)

#17 (Image credit: Freedom Peace - Lithuania)

#18 (Image credit: edemiherran - Trinidad and Tobago)

#19 (Image credit: explorerdigitalart - United States)

#20 (Image credit: Hans Comprix - United States)

#21 (Image credit: PrimeTime - United States)

#22 (Image credit: Debbie Louez - Australia)

#23 (Image credit: Kim Wright - Australia)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Beautiful Nights contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.