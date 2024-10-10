It took me 11 months using a camera trap to win Wildlife Photographer of the Year

After the first Nikon camera box was installed in January 2019, the visitors who approached this huge fir tree every day were watched and filmed.

I installed a Browning photo trap next to it, in case something went wrong. Two months later, I returned. All this time I constantly thought about what was going on at the fir tree and dreamed that the memory card would be full of tigers and leopards.

I couldn't wait to see what was in the sensor's area of operation. I turned on the screen, started browsing, flipping, flipping, flipping, and complete disappointment – there were 2,500 false positives in two weeks. Not a single shot of a leopard.

This meant that for another month and two weeks the hidden camera stood in vain, and even if a tiger or leopard or any other animal came, the camera couldn’t record everything due to a lack of free space on the memory card.

My brain was exploding from hopelessness. It was terrible; so much time had been lost and it's possible that at that time the beast was approaching the fir tree.

Why did the sensor fire and send false signals to the camera? I took the captured memory card for analysis, changed it to an empty one, checked the battery charge status and left.

When we returned to our winter quarters, we analysed the footage. The first mistake in the setup was that my cameras were set to work around the clock and were ready to shoot at any time of the day.

The second mistake is that due to my lack of experience, I set the PIR [passive infrared] sensor to maximum sensitivity in the hope of not missing an animal appearing. The PIR sensor was triggered by almost all movement of branches, a running shadow, and small birds.

Returning a day later, I reduced the sensitivity by half, adjusted the shooting settings to daytime mode only and flew home again. In June, the same result awaited me – the memory card had clogged up in two weeks.

I contacted the sensor manufacturer, explained the problem to them, and a month later, at my request, they changed the sensitivity of the PIR sensors.

After downloading the updates, I flashed all my PIR sensors. Now the camera was shooting a lot of interesting things, but these were not the shots I dreamed of.

I am persistent and knew that sooner or later my day would come and it came – not even a day, but a week. I visited the trap box in November and noticed a fresh tiger trail in the snow leading to a fir tree.

When I started watching the footage, my heart was pounding; when you open the lid of the box, you don’t know what the result will be. Months of waiting, preparation, failures, and now bang and pop.

There was an animal in almost every frame: a female Far Eastern leopard came to the fir a couple of times and at least three different Siberian tigers, badgers, foxes and even squirrels… the ‘Indian’ marten kharza climbed a tree to examine the sensor better and leave her scent on top of the tiger’s.

But the best shot was a tigress hugging a fir tree – we had lost her in April and thought she had either been killed by poachers or had changed her territory. The tigress had returned, though, and here she was in the picture!

I forgot I had entered Wildlife Photographer of the Year but the organisers wrote to me inviting me to the awards ceremony – there was not a hint of victory in the letter.

I was watching it online in October 2020 [due to Covid 19, there was no physical event] and didn’t believe it when the Duchess of Cambridge said my name.

It was a long, hard but very interesting journey, but I’m not going to hang my camera up on the wall. I enjoyed the victory for a few hours and have continued my photography – I want to shoot, shoot and shoot!