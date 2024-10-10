It took me 11 months using a camera trap to win Wildlife Photographer of the Year

By
Contributions from
published

Leading wildlife photographer Sergey Gorshkov had to use camera triggers and be very patient to get this amazing Siberian tiger shot

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020
Siberian Tiger, photographed in Russia in 2019 and the winning image in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 (Image credit: Sergey Gorshkov, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020)

Esteemed wildlife photographer Sergey Gorshkov was crowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 for his photo of a Siberian tiger hugging a tree. 

Captured in the far east of Russia using a camera trap which had been in situ for 11 months, Gorshkov is passionate about tigers and conservation. 

Portrait photograph of wildlife photographer Sergey Gorshkov on location in freezing conditions
Sergey Gorshkov

A self-taught photographer of the natural world, Sergey Gorshkov won the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition in 2020, for his photo of a tiger hugging a tree in his native Russia. Passionate about conservation, Gorshkov chooses to photograph only subjects that profoundly affect him. 

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World is the world’s favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Plus, every issue comes with a selection of bonus gifts of interest to photographers of all abilities.

Subscribe now with our latest subscription deal!   

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

With contributions from

Related articles