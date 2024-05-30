Astrophotography in June 2024: what to shoot in the night sky this coming month

By
published

Everything you need to know about what’s happening in the night sky this month

Stonehenge at sunrise
Solstice will see the sunrise just to the left of the Heel Stone, close to Stonehenge. (Image credit: Marianne Purdie/Getty Images)

Astrophotographers shouldn’t hang about in June. With the last quarter moon rising on Thursday, May 30, the first 10 nights or so of the month will be the best for deep-sky imaging without moonlight getting in the way. That goes double for June in the northern hemisphere, with the imminent solstice meaning few hours of true darkness. 

Luckily, the night sky always offers riches, with this month featuring some planetary conjunctions, excellent views of the Milky Way and a beautiful "Strawberry Moon,’’ the lowest-hanging full moon of the year. Here’s everything you need to know about astrophotography in June 2024…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Astrophotography expert

Jamie has been writing about all aspects of technology for over 14 years, producing content for sites like TechRadar, T3, Forbes, Mashable, MSN, South China Morning Post, and BBC Wildlife, BBC Focus and BBC Sky At Night magazines. 

As the editor for www.WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, he has a wealth of enthusiasm and expertise for all things astrophotography, from capturing the Perseid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipses and ring of fire eclipses, photographing the moon and blood moon and more.

He also brings a great deal of knowledge on action cameras, 360 cameras, AI cameras, camera backpacks, telescopes, gimbals, tripods and all manner of photography equipment. 

Related articles