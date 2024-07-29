Astrophotography in August 2024: what to shoot in the night sky this coming month

Everything you need to know about what’s happening in the night sky this month

A meteor from the 2016 Perseid meteor shower streaks across the night sky above some pine trees in the Cleveland National Forest. Mount Laguna, San Diego County, California. USA
The Perseid meteor shower peak will occur in dark, moonless night skies this year. Canon EOS 6D with 15mm lens. 25sec at f/2.8, ISO3200. (Image credit: Kevin Key / Getty Images)

Here comes a month of excellent variety for astrophotographers. The undoubted highlight of the month will be the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, but it’s far from the only awe-inspiring sky event in August. Mars and Jupiter will be in a particularly close conjunction, the moon will occult a bright Saturn and, a few nights later, pass close to the stars of the beautiful Pleiades open cluster. 

Meanwhile, with more hours of darkness than in June and July, images of the Milky Way are possible as soon as it gets dark and, just perhaps, the aurora borealis as our star waxes towards its “solar maximum.” Here’s everything you need to know about astrophotography in August 2024: 

