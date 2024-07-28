Are you considering running a photography workshop?

By
Contributions from
published

Experienced photo course leader Mark Brion explains what you’ll need to know before getting started

Career Feature: Host a workshop
(Image credit: Mark Brion)

After several years of preparation, I started leading independent photography workshops in 2018 and have since conducted over 20 courses, spanning the landscape and wildlife genres, both in the UK and overseas. Sharing my passion for photography while guiding others in honing their skills is a rewarding experience. Encouraging aspiring photographers through independent workshops, promoting creativity, skills advancement and personalized learning experiences has proven to be a gratifying mix of both personal and professional growth. 

However, leading a photography workshop is never easy. Successful workshops demand thorough preparation and this venture was only possible through years of hard work and self-teaching, giving me the confidence to cater to enthusiasts of varying abilities.

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark Brion
Mark Brion
Pro landscape photographer

Mark Brion is a landscape photographer and respected workshop leader, making him the ideal pro to write our career feature, detailing how to plan, structure and host a photo workshop. 

With contributions from

Related articles