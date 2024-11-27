Apparently, AI photo editors think people shouldn’t have veiny hands or big gums

The updated AI-based photo editor Evoto raises some key questions on AI-defined beauty standards

Sony a1 II camera with a Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM lens attached held in a pair of hands
Do we really need to edit the veins out of hands? (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Artificially intelligent photo editing software has placed capabilities normally reserved for professionals into the hands of anyone with a smartphone and a selfie, resulting in a severe uptick of portraits of people with biological impossibilities like pore-free skin.

But handing off tedious manual editing tasks to a computer unintentionally gives software the ability to define today’s beauty standards. With each launch of new AI editing features, it seems as if the list of normal features that are no longer considered fashionable grows. A key example? The odd list of features that Evoto, an AI-based photo editing suite for Mac and Windows, apparently thinks need to be edited out.

US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

