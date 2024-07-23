"A lens cloth is a must-have. Pets just want to say hello, and leave smudges and slobber on the lens", says pro pet photographer Alex Robins

I start by selecting the best images from the shoot. Next, I begin tidying and straightening up the photos, ensuring the horizon is level and any vertical or horizontal lines are straight. I also remove any distracting elements, such as leads, stray hairs, or any unwanted objects in the background.

Once the images are cleaned up, I show my clients the gallery and they choose their favorite photos. After the selection process, I can focus on the best part of the post-processing: working on colors and more creative steps. This involves adjusting the images to create a cohesive look and feel that catches the mood and emotion of the photos.