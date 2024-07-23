"A lens cloth is a must-have. Pets just want to say hello, and leave smudges and slobber on the lens", says pro pet photographer Alex Robins

Alexandra Robins shares the joy and challenges of her pet photography business
(Image credit: Alexandra Robins)
It wasn't until Alexandra Robins' last year of university that she discovered he true passion for pet photography. After graduating, she knew that she wanted to pursue a career there, and did as much research, networking and practice as she could to gain experience and build a portfolio. Over time, her skills and reputation grew. Here, he shares the joy and challenges of pet photography and reveals how her career has evolved…
Alexandra Robins
Alex is a professional photographer based in the UK. Her portfolio includes photo sessions for pet owners, commercial work, and dog show coverage. She has won multiple awards for her work – including success in the British Photography Awards. Alex lives in Wales with Oliver the Bengal cat, Casper the Ragdoll cat, Terrence the red foot tortoise, a little crested gecko, Goma, and Abe the axolotl.
What was studying photography at university like?
My university course provided me with the freedom to learn and grow as a photographer while connecting with other like-minded individuals who also shared my passion. It enabled me to explore a wide range of genres and techniques. We had access to professional-grade equipment and facilities, which allowed us to experiment with different types of work, such as film and studio. Studying photography at university laid the foundation for my future career.
How did you develop your style?
My style has evolved as I have honed my technical skills and gained more experience. While my overall aesthetic has remained natural and focused on enhancing light and colors, I have learned to pay more attention to details such as composition and background. In the early days, I would spend less time on post-processing and backgrounds, which resulted in less polished images. I now invest more time and effort into these aspects to make the pet the main focus. As a result, my work is much cleaner.
Do you prefer shooting or editing?
Each stage presents opportunities for creativity and I find the combination of the two is what makes pet photography so fulfilling. Shooting allows me to connect with the animals and their owners and it’s an incredible feeling to capture those special moments, especially on a beautiful day in a great location. Editing, on the other hand, is where I get to add my own artistic flare, put the final touch on each photo and bring the vision to life.
What steps do you take when post-processing?
I start by selecting the best images from the shoot. Next, I begin tidying and straightening up the photos, ensuring the horizon is level and any vertical or horizontal lines are straight. I also remove any distracting elements, such as leads, stray hairs, or any unwanted objects in the background.
Once the images are cleaned up, I show my clients the gallery and they choose their favorite photos. After the selection process, I can focus on the best part of the post-processing: working on colors and more creative steps. This involves adjusting the images to create a cohesive look and feel that catches the mood and emotion of the photos.
What do you love most about photographing pets?
Every pet session is an opportunity to create something new, even when shooting in the same location or with the same breed. Each photo session is completely unique and presents its own set of challenges and creative opportunities.
And what do you find the most challenging?
The weather! During limited sessions such as bluebells in May, there isn’t always the time to reschedule if the weather isn’t ideal. This is particularly true in the UK, where the weather can be unpredictable. I always do my best to make the most of the situation.
Animals move quickly. Are there any settings or camera techniques that you use often?
Indeed, pets can be quite active during a photo session, so I often use a fast shutter speed and continuous shooting to avoid missing a moment. Additionally, I try to keep my ISO as low as possible to reduce noise in the final images. Overall, it’s about finding the right balance between settings to capture sharp and well-exposed images.
And how about focus modes?
I prefer to use single-point focus because it allows me to precisely focus on the pet’s eyes, which are the most important features to capture. For action shots, I switch my Canon camera to AI-Servo, which helps me keep the focus locked on to the subject as they move.
What’s your essential gear?
One of the most important tools in my kit is a set of noise makers, such as bird calls and squeakers, which help me to get the perfect eye contact shots by capturing the attention of my furry models. Another must-have is a lens cloth – since pets simply just want to say hello, there is a tendency to get up close and personal with the camera and they sometimes leave smudges and slobber on the lens.
Telephoto lenses like my Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM can be a workhorse due to their versatility and ability to capture action and portraits. I do also love using prime lenses like my EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM for pets. The shallow depth of field and beautiful bokeh that prime lenses produce can create stunning, soft and dreamy portraits of pets that capture their expressions.
Why do you use Canon gear?
I have never had to experience the challenge of deciding which brand of camera to use; as a teenager, my father gave me a Canon compact camera, and from there, I eventually upgraded to Canon DSLRs. Both my father and brother work in the photography/film industry and Canon has always been a part of their gear.
This has been a brand we have bonded over throughout the years. As I have grown as a photographer, I have also become passionate about Canon and have found that it has never let me down. In my experience, Canon cameras have been reliable, easy to use and produce great results. Canon gear provides the consistent quality and style I need for my pet photography work. I now use the full-frame Canon EOS 5D Mk IV.
How do you prep clients and pet owners for a shoot?
Preparation is key to a successful pet photography session. To help my clients, I provide them with a pre-shoot guide that includes tips on how to prepare for the session. One of the tips is to ensure their pet is looking their best. Depending on the breed, a scheduled groom or a quick brush before the session can make a big difference. I encourage pet owners to bring their pet’s favorite treats or toys to the session to keep their attention.
Do they get involved in the shoot as well?
Involving clients in the shoot is essential as they know their pets better than anyone else, and their participation can help in how their pets respond during the session. I often guide clients on where to stand, how to hold the leash and where to place the treats to help capture the best shots.
Pets can sense energy, so if owners become frustrated with their pets, it can create tension, making it challenging for their pets to relax and cooperate. There, I prefer to take a break, remind the clients that there is no rush and reassure them that we have ample time to capture the perfect shots.
What’s been a highlight of your career so far?
Being invited to participate in Sky Arts’ program My Greatest Shot was so exciting, though admittedly, one of the most nerve-wracking experiences I’ve had. I’m more accustomed to being behind the lens rather than in front of it. However, I’m always up for new experiences and opportunities and I’m glad I said yes it. The production team was incredibly supportive, which helped to ease my nerves. The day of filming was both exhilarating and exhausting, but it was an honor to be a part of such a remarkable experience.
