LIVE report: Watch the Sony Xperia 1 IV launch event here
Watch Sony's launch event LIVE with us as the company unveils its latest flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 IV
By Sebastian Oakley published
Sony’s 2022 flagship phone is almost here, as the company is holding a livestream tomorrow, May 11 and it’s heavily teased that we’ll see the Sony Xperia 1 IV there.
The event kicks off at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST, so if you’re in the US you’ll have to stay up late to tune in – or get up exceedingly early.
Lucky for you, we have pasted the livestream below and will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the announcement time.
From the leaked images we can also see the Xperia 1 IV looks to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the upper left of the top frame and volume, power and shutter key on the right spine. According to this leak we can also expect the power key on the Xperia 1 IV to feature a physical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.
We can also see a tiny selfie camera embedded within the top bezel: there’s no punch-hole cut-out or waterdrop notch. On the back panel we can see a good sixed vertical camera module with three sensors and an LED flash. The bottom panel shows the SIM card tray along with the USB Type-C port charging and data transfers.
The images show a flat-edge design, as seen in the previous-gen model but with slightly different dimensions - the upcoming model comes in at 164.7 x 70.8 x 8.3mm and 9.5mm thickness, including camera bump.
Last month Giznext shared exclusive 5K render images of the Xperia 1 series flagship camera phone’s design – assuming they’re accurate it features a similar design to the Xperia 1 III.
Sony has announced its ready to bring the next generation of Xperia to the market and we won’t have to wait long either as the tech giant has confirmed a launch date of May 11.
The video teaser makes it apparent that the phone we will see announced next month will be the eagerly awaited Xperia 1 IV, successor to the excellent Sony Xperia 1 III, which has pioneered a new breed of periscope zoom with its quad-camera system. There have been two large Xperia 1 IV leaks so far, which, assuming they are correct, tell us a lot about the upcoming smartphone.
