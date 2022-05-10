LIVE report: Watch the Sony Xperia 1 IV launch event here

Sony’s 2022 flagship phone is almost here, as the company is holding a livestream tomorrow, May 11 and it’s heavily teased that we’ll see the Sony Xperia 1 IV there.

The event kicks off at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST, so if you’re in the US you’ll have to stay up late to tune in – or get up exceedingly early.

Lucky for you, we have pasted the livestream below and will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the announcement time.