Apple WWDC 2023 Live

Apple's WWDC – World Wide Developer Conference – is when the company opens its heavy curtains to reveal what it's been working on, and how it sees tech moving. In theory, it is to help developers prepare, but we're all looking – and Apple knows it!

A select few are invited to Apple Park, but the main event is online. The highlight is always the Keynote, where we expect to see product announcements and new software for the developers to get their teeth into. Since the iPhone is arguably the world's most popular camera, and the company has the power to change industries, everyone should be interested in what happens at WWDC23.

You can watch the keynote live here, and follow along with our live build-up and analysis of the products, especially from photographers' eyes.

It's fair to say that the rumor mill – which started with some discussion of a 15-inch MacBook Air (which could be a very nice tool for photographers indeed) – has now reached a fever pitch. Some are expecting to see Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset. Who knows what that could mean for photography – some say it has 12 cameras in it, while others point out it was expected last year and never appeared!

We've also seen some price cuts on Apple's monitors, which suggests the Mac Studio (rumored to be getting a refresh of its own) might get a new partner on the desk. That could be very interesting for photographers.

What you definitely won't see is a new iPhone – they are always announced at a separate event. We also suspect that, despite the invites using the tag "Swiftly developing," a new film camera is unlikely!

Stay tuned to this page to find out.