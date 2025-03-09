Tecno unveils “the highest pixel AI glasses photography system in the industry”

Last week, AI driven brand Tecno unveiled its Tecno AI Glasses series at MWC Barcelona 2025.

Tecno’s debut camera glasses consist of two models, the Tecno AI Glasses, and Tecno AI Glasses Pro - offering the highest pixel AI glasses photography system in the industry.

Both products boast customized lens modules, a smartphone-main-camera-grade 50 megapixel 1/2.88in OV50D sensor, and the ISP and advanced imaging algorithms from Tecno’s flagship CAMON 40 Premier smartphone.

“This achieves the industry-leading ultra-clear AI glasses imaging system sets a new standard for on-the-go image capture, while the series also supports groundbreaking Tecno AI functions such as the Ella AI Assistant, marking the arrival of a new generation of intelligent eyewear with futuristic AI capabilities,” according to a press release from Tecno .

These components combine to allow users to capture high-quality mages full of vivid detail in various lighting conditions. “What's more, the exclusive ColorVisionary filters allow users to explore vibrant colors in their shots, and the exclusive "SmartSnap" function intelligently recognizes scenes, assists in shooting, and automatically generates attractive captions for easily recording life's special moments. The series also supports AI-driven content creation, allowing direct sharing to social media with unique AI-generated captions,” says Tecno.

The Ella AI Assistant has various functions making it a “reliable companion for enhancing daily life,” from activity planning, to food recommendations.

“The integrated AI Info function efficiently compiles notifications and data from multiple apps, distilling vast amounts of information into concise reports, saving users valuable time without removing their phone from their pocket. Meanwhile, the advanced AI recognition capability identifies objects and locations, enriching users' exploration with relevant insights.

“For example, when approaching a restaurant, users can simply capture an image through the glasses to receive AI-analyzed ratings and related data about the establishment. With real-time translation supporting over 100 languages, Tecno AI's Ella empowers highly accurate translations even for less common languages, breaking down language barriers and facilitating effortless communication. Additional features like memos and schedule reminders are easily managed through a compatible Android app, which are paired to the mostly Android 8.0 and above system devices.”

Tecno hasn’t announced the price of the glasses, or when they will be available, nor has it showcased the charging case, or any details about it. However, Tecno has said that the AI glasses will be “considerably less” than the Meta Ray-Bans.

Interested? Take a look at our guide to the best camera glasses.