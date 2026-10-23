An incredibly versatile new backup tool for creators is now tantalizingly close to mass production

Back in April we reported on an intriguing new product that had been revealed at the 2026 NAB show. Called PixelMob, the device was a feature-packed box of tricks from UnifyDrive, a company with a proven history in the portable hard drive and NAS sectors.

PixelMob has been designed to go large on versatility. At its heart is an NVMe SSD that enables image and video backup in the field, with the makers claiming it can automatically back up media from UHS-II SD or microSD cards, with no need for a laptop. In addition to its storage and card-reading capabilities, PixelMob also features a built-in screen, allowing it to double as a portable touchscreen HDMI on-camera monitor; plus, footage can be recorded to the internal storage at up to 4K/30fps.

It even works as a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing single or batch image sharing without the need for a dedicated app - recipients simply scan a QR code on the PixelMob's screen to download straight from the drive - no internet connection required. And if that wasn't enough, PixelMob packs on-device AI, making it possible to cull photos and choose the best images on location, with minimal user intervention. AI can also enable voice-controlled color grading for photos, all on the device itself, which then exports XMP files supported by software like Lightroom and Capture One.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Two versions of the PixelMob have been revealed: the base PixelMob, with a 5.5-inch screen, and a high-end PixelMob Pro with a brighter 7-inch display, a longer 10-hour battery life, plus the addition of a CFexpress Type B card slot and faster USB4 connectivity.

(Image credit: UnifyDrive)

At the time of the initial NAB reveal, little was known about the PixelMob's pricing and availability. That's now changed, and we can reveal a standard PixelMob will be priced at $699, though it's currently available for $499 with a Kickstarter Super Early Bird discount. PixelMob Pro will retail for $1299, though right now it could be had for $899 with an Early Bird offer. You'll need to add your own choice of NVMe SSD to the device to enable back-ups and internal video recording, but bundle deals are available which include an SSD.

(Image credit: UnifyDrive)

Mass production is expected to commence in late October, with shipments starting in November 2026.

As with any crowdfunded product, a financial backing doesn't necessarily guarantee you'll receive the product itself, but with over $1 million pledged (the original funding goal was $50,000), things look positive for this compelling product.