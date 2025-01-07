Amazon-owned Ring is offering a free update, with 2K video resolution and vehicle recognition for security cameras

Two of Amazon-owned Ring’s most popular outdoor security cameras will get a huge update tomorrow, January 08.

Ring once dominated the home security market, but has been eclipsed in recent years by various competitors as well as facing concerns about privacy breaches.

In an attempt to stay relevant, Ring announced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, that the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, will be boosted up to 2K video resolution at no extra cost to the owner, available on the Ring app.

This is a long-awaited and important step for Ring as other companies, such as Arlo and Eufy, have been shooting at 2K or even 4K for a few years now.

A spokesperson for Ring said:

"While Ring's existing HD Video delivers crisp resolution, we are always working to enhance the Ring experience for both new and existing customers, and 2K will deliver even greater sharpness and texture quality for enhanced detail and clarity. Ring Vision combines software, hardware, and Ring's internal expertise to ensure balanced color, contrast, and motion smoothing."

Alongside the camera update comes the Vehicle Detection feature, which will notify customers of moving vehicles in the camera's field of view. However, this new feature will be included as part of Ring’s Smart Alerts platform – which is only available to those with a Ring Home subscription plan.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Vehicle Detection feature is available on several Ring products, including the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Plus, Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera, Indoor Camera 2nd Gen, Battery Video Doorbell, Battery Video Doorbell Plus, Battery Video Doorbell Pro, Video Doorbell Wired, and Wired Doorbell Pro.

Smart Home Camera Statistics states that the home security market is rapidly growing, reporting that around 98.86 million homes worldwide installed security cameras in 2023, and estimating that by 2026 that number will have increased to 163.73 million.

Despite this, issues of security remain an ongoing concern, as a recent study suggested that outdoor security cameras are “among the top collectors of user data,” harvesting 50% more than other smart home device apps.

You might also like…

Interested in securing your home? Why not take a look at our guides to the best indoor security cameras, the best 360-degree outdoor security cameras, or why not look at our guides to the best fake security cameras.