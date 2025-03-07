Modern London is immortalized in stunning timelapse of 83,000 images (and 8 terabytes) taken by four photographers

One of the most diverse cities in the world has been captured in all its glory in a beautiful flow motion timelapse.

A Taste of London is the fifth instalment of FilmSpektakel’s long running A Taste of series, having previously shot in Los Angeles, Vienna, and New York City.

Over nine days, four photographers – Peter Jablonowski, Thomas Pöcksteiner, Maximilian Lang, and Lorenz Pritz – battled against London’s intense security, taking 83,000 images equalling 5.5 terabytes of footage. The whole project generated 8.10 terabytes of data, and the editing took about 640 hours, equal to 80 days.

Behind the scenes shooting a timelapse video (Image credit: A Taste of London)

Speaking to PetaPixel, Jablonowski said: “We wanted hands-on experience with 3DGS/NeRFs, AI-based transitions, and generative fill tools like Photoshop’s latest features” while refining their hyperlapse techniques and adding Insta360 cameras into the mix.

“We were fortunate to be allowed to shoot from the observation deck of The Shard (the city’s tallest building). Ironically, the day we had this amazing top-down view of sprawling train tracks happened to coincide with a railway strike—so no moving trains! But that unpredictability is part of what makes these projects exciting.”

A Taste of London (Flow Motion Timelapse) - YouTube Watch On

FilmSpektakel only uses Sony A7 series full-frame mirrorless cameras, with a wide range of lenses, and a gimbal for continuous hyperlapses and tripods for classic timelapses. They put an Insta360 360 camera on a pole for more immersive angles.

The team used Adobe Lightroom in combination with LRTimelapse, After Effects, Premiere Pro, Audition, and Photoshop for generative fill work in post-production.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The kit the team used to create the video (Image credit: A Taste of London)

“We also experimented with Lumalabs DreamMachine for AI-powered video transitions with their start/end frame functionality which we then upscaled to UHD with Topaz Video AI,” Jablonowski adds.

They also integrated Google Earth Studio with their real life footage “for sweeping transitions from one location to the next.”

“This blend of in-camera hyperlapse techniques with AI video generation and Photoshop’s generative fill is what makes A Taste of London a unique and exciting iteration of our A Taste Of series. For us, it’s not just about individual shots and raw footage anymore — it’s about exploring all the creative possibilities in post to craft a visually mesmerizing journey.”

Take a look at our guides to the best time lapse cameras, the best cinema cameras and the best professional cameras.