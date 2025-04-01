Shaken, not stilled: Why the no-IBIS Fujifilm GFX 100RF controversy proves you’ve all been spoiled

In-body image stabilization (IBIS) is one of those technological advancements that, while useful, has inadvertently made many photographers lazy. For those unfamiliar, IBIS compensates for small movements and shakes by stabilizing the image sensor, enabling sharper images at slower shutter speeds.

This feature has been hailed as a game-changer, particularly for handheld shooting in low-light conditions. Yet, when Fujifilm launched the new Fujifilm GFX 100RF without IBIS, the internet erupted with outrage, as if a camera without stabilization was suddenly unfit for professional use.

This reaction exposes a troubling trend: an overreliance on technology rather than technique.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Having spent over 20 years as a professional photographer, I have never used IBIS, nor have I felt limited by its absence. Before IBIS existed, photographers learned proper hand-holding techniques, used tripods when necessary, and understood how to balance shutter speed with ISO and aperture to get the shot.

These foundational skills are now often overlooked, because modern technology does the work instead. If IBIS is taken away, many photographers today would struggle to achieve sharp images – not because the tool is missing, but because they never truly learned to shoot without it.

The uproar surrounding the GFX 100RF’s lack of IBIS highlights how expectations have shifted. Camera manufacturers have conditioned users to believe that every new model must come with stabilization as if it is an essential feature rather than a luxury.

Taken with a Leica M-E on a 21mm lens at 1/150th of a second (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

Certainly, IBIS can be beneficial – it helps in some situations, particularly video work or extreme telephoto shooting – but it is far from a necessity. The expectation that every high-end camera must include it disregards the decades of incredible photography created without stabilization.

The masters of photography – Henri Cartier-Bresson, Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange – never had IBIS, and yet their work remains some of the most celebrated in history. The very notion of photography as an art form is tied to movement, to capturing life as it happens.

Some of the most emotionally powerful images ever taken are slightly blurred, infused with the energy of the moment. A perfectly frozen frame is not always the most compelling; sometimes, a touch of motion is what makes a photograph feel alive.

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than relying on IBIS, photographers should focus on mastering their craft. Learn how to brace your camera properly, understand your shutter speed limitations, and embrace the occasional imperfections that make an image feel organic.

Photography should not be about automation; it should be about intent. IBIS is a tool, not a crutch, and its absence should not be seen as a dealbreaker for a camera. Instead, it should serve as a reminder that skill and technique will always matter more than technology.

The industry’s obsession with stabilization is just another symptom of modern convenience culture, where features take precedence over fundamentals. The GFX 100RF is an outstanding camera, IBIS or not. If anything, its release should encourage photographers to step outside their comfort zone and rediscover the joy of truly controlling their shots.

Because at the end of the day, the best images are not the sharpest ones – they are the ones that make you feel something.

