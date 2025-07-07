No need to wait for Prime Day! Save up to £100 on Nixplay digital photo frames today

Nixplay, one of the best-known names in digital photo frames, has gone early with its Prime Day deals – and you don't have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get them because, despite the Prime Day tag, these deals are available direct from Nixplay's website.

Three of the company's best-selling frames are highlighted in the deal. You can save £50 off both the Classic 10in Black and Modern 10in Black & Silver frames, and a staggering £100 off the oversized Classic 15in frame. Let's take a closer look…

Nixplay has a huge range of digital photo frames, but these are the best deals I've found. Common features with the highlighted frames include auto-rotation of images to suit the frame in both landscape and portrait orientation, compatibility with a wide range of photo websites and apps (including Google Photos, Instagram, Dropbox, Facebook, and Alexa), the ability to add photos and share playlists directly from your smartphone using the Nixplay app (available for iOS and Android), and the option to pre-load your Nixplay frame with photos, videos, and a message before it’s opened when giving it as a gift.

Although Nixplay is badging these offers as Prime Day deals, they are actually nothing to do with the Amazon Prime Day promotion, and are hosted on Nixplay's own website. Indeed, it's a timely reminder that other websites may try to beat Amazon at its own game with equally tempting offers, so it pays to shop around!