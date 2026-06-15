Fancy a flagship camera for just over £1,100? This killer body and lens combo is an early Prime Day steal
Looking for a supercharged camera and lens for outdoor photography? This flagship from yesteryear is an absolute bargain
It's usually modern models that we see discounted in the Amazon Prime Day camera deals. However, this year there's an absolute bargain on a flagship-level camera and lens that offers unbeatable value for outdoor photographers.
Right now you can scoop up the former flagship Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II with a 24-80mm trinity lens for just £1,186.67!
Released in 2016, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (review) was the flagship camera for Olympus (now OM System). So even though it's an old body, when it was launched it packed cutting-edge technology – much of which is still impressive by today's standards – so you're getting an incredibly powerful camera without a 2026 price tag (this camera is a predecessor of the OM System OM-1 Mark II).
Some of its standout features include 80MP RAW imaging, made possible using Olympus' High Res Shot feature. This technology uses pixel shift multi-shot to quadruple the sensor's native 20.4MP resolution – ideal for capturing detailed landscapes in all their glory, while keeping the outfit a fraction of the size and weight of a full-frame setup (coming in at just 134 x 91 x 69mm and 574g).
Also making this camera perfect for outdoor shooting is its industry-best weather sealing, so you don't need to stop shooting when the weather turns. But this isn't just a camera for use on a tripod with static subjects!
The E-M1 Mark II boasts superb in-body image stabilization, offering up to 6.5 stops of shake compensation, as well as up to 60fps burst shooting (with AF locked, or 18fps with full AF) powered by a phase detect autofocus system. It also packs dual memory card slots for safety, along with a fully articulating screen and 4K 30p video.
This bundle also includes the brilliant Olympus M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro lens (review) – a professional trinity lens with an equivalent 24-80mm focal range.
A true workhorse lens, it has spent more time on my Micro Four Thirds cameras than almost any other optic. It's fast, delivers great results and crucially is weather sealed – making it a perfect pairing with the E-M1 Mark II as a go-anywhere, shoot-anything, whatever-the-weather combo!
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Take a look at today's iteration of this combo, the OM System OM-1 Mark II (review) and the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II (review).
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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