Black Friday has barely got underway, but Amazon is already delivering some seriously tempting camera deals, and this latest offer on DJI's brand-new Osmo Pocket 4P has certainly caught my attention.

Right now, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Standard Combo has reportedly dropped to just £489 at Amazon, down from its usual £529 asking price. That's a welcome £40 saving, bringing DJI's impressive dual-lens pocket camera below £500. Admittedly, it's not the biggest Black Friday discount we've seen, but considering how recently this camera arrived, I think it's a particularly exciting opportunity to save some money on one of DJI's latest filmmaking gadgets.

Save £40 DJI Osmo Pocket 4P: was £529 now £489 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Standard Combo is a powerful, pocket-sized vlogging camera that combines a dual-camera system with a large 1-inch sensor, 3x optical zoom, stunning 4K video at up to 240fps, and smooth 3-axis stabilization, making it a fantastic choice for travel, everyday adventures, and capturing professional-looking cinematic footage without carrying bulky equipment.

I've always been a huge fan of DJI's Osmo Pocket cameras, and I genuinely think they're among the most useful pieces of equipment you can own if you enjoy making videos. There's something wonderfully appealing about having a proper stabilized video camera that slips into your jacket pocket, rather than carrying around a bulky mirrorless setup, additional lenses, and a separate gimbal. But what makes the new Pocket 4P particularly interesting is its dual-lens design, giving you both a wide-angle camera and a dedicated telephoto option. It's a genuinely useful addition, especially for anyone who wants to create more cinematic-looking footage without carrying additional equipment.

And the specifications are seriously impressive. You get a new 1-inch CMOS sensor behind the wide-angle lens, offering up to 17 stops of dynamic range when recording in D-Log 2, alongside a separate 60mm equivalent f/1.8 telephoto lens that delivers 3x optical zoom. There's also stunning 4K video recording at up to 240fps in slow-motion mode, DJI's excellent three-axis mechanical stabilization, and the latest ActiveTrack 8.0 technology to help keep your subjects perfectly framed. For such a compact camera, that's an extraordinary amount of filmmaking technology, and exactly the sort of flexibility that makes the Pocket series so appealing.

What I particularly like about the Osmo Pocket 4P is that it feels like a camera designed to make filming easier rather than more complicated. Whether you're exploring a new city, documenting a family holiday, creating content for social media, or simply capturing everyday moments, having two different focal lengths available makes a huge difference to the kind of footage you can create. There's also a rotating touchscreen, 103GB of built-in storage, and DJI's excellent stabilization, meaning you can spend more time enjoying what you're filming and considerably less time worrying about complicated camera setups. For vloggers, travelers, and content creators, I think that's a pretty compelling combination.

At just £489, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Standard Combo is certainly one of the more interesting Black Friday camera deals I've spotted, particularly because you're getting DJI's latest dual-camera technology for less than £500. Yes, a £40 saving might seem relatively modest compared to some of the enormous discounts appearing on older cameras, but this is a new model packed with some genuinely exciting features. If you've been eyeing up the Osmo Pocket 4P since its launch, or you're looking for a wonderfully portable camera that can produce professional-looking footage without the hassle of a larger setup, this is definitely one Amazon offer I'd be giving some serious consideration.