DJI's brand-new Osmo Pocket 4P just dropped below £500 – and Black Friday has only just begun!
I didn't expect DJI's new Osmo Pocket 4P to get cheaper this quickly – but Amazon has other ideas!
Black Friday has barely got underway, but Amazon is already delivering some seriously tempting camera deals, and this latest offer on DJI's brand-new Osmo Pocket 4P has certainly caught my attention.
Right now, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Standard Combo has reportedly dropped to just £489 at Amazon, down from its usual £529 asking price. That's a welcome £40 saving, bringing DJI's impressive dual-lens pocket camera below £500. Admittedly, it's not the biggest Black Friday discount we've seen, but considering how recently this camera arrived, I think it's a particularly exciting opportunity to save some money on one of DJI's latest filmmaking gadgets.
The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Standard Combo is a powerful, pocket-sized vlogging camera that combines a dual-camera system with a large 1-inch sensor, 3x optical zoom, stunning 4K video at up to 240fps, and smooth 3-axis stabilization, making it a fantastic choice for travel, everyday adventures, and capturing professional-looking cinematic footage without carrying bulky equipment.
I've always been a huge fan of DJI's Osmo Pocket cameras, and I genuinely think they're among the most useful pieces of equipment you can own if you enjoy making videos. There's something wonderfully appealing about having a proper stabilized video camera that slips into your jacket pocket, rather than carrying around a bulky mirrorless setup, additional lenses, and a separate gimbal. But what makes the new Pocket 4P particularly interesting is its dual-lens design, giving you both a wide-angle camera and a dedicated telephoto option. It's a genuinely useful addition, especially for anyone who wants to create more cinematic-looking footage without carrying additional equipment.
And the specifications are seriously impressive. You get a new 1-inch CMOS sensor behind the wide-angle lens, offering up to 17 stops of dynamic range when recording in D-Log 2, alongside a separate 60mm equivalent f/1.8 telephoto lens that delivers 3x optical zoom. There's also stunning 4K video recording at up to 240fps in slow-motion mode, DJI's excellent three-axis mechanical stabilization, and the latest ActiveTrack 8.0 technology to help keep your subjects perfectly framed. For such a compact camera, that's an extraordinary amount of filmmaking technology, and exactly the sort of flexibility that makes the Pocket series so appealing.
What I particularly like about the Osmo Pocket 4P is that it feels like a camera designed to make filming easier rather than more complicated. Whether you're exploring a new city, documenting a family holiday, creating content for social media, or simply capturing everyday moments, having two different focal lengths available makes a huge difference to the kind of footage you can create. There's also a rotating touchscreen, 103GB of built-in storage, and DJI's excellent stabilization, meaning you can spend more time enjoying what you're filming and considerably less time worrying about complicated camera setups. For vloggers, travelers, and content creators, I think that's a pretty compelling combination.
At just £489, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Standard Combo is certainly one of the more interesting Black Friday camera deals I've spotted, particularly because you're getting DJI's latest dual-camera technology for less than £500. Yes, a £40 saving might seem relatively modest compared to some of the enormous discounts appearing on older cameras, but this is a new model packed with some genuinely exciting features. If you've been eyeing up the Osmo Pocket 4P since its launch, or you're looking for a wonderfully portable camera that can produce professional-looking footage without the hassle of a larger setup, this is definitely one Amazon offer I'd be giving some serious consideration.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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