Get this incredible deal on a high-capacity CFexpress Type A card while you can

CFexpress Type A cards are a bit of an oddity: only really used by select Sony cameras, they occupy a middle ground between the fastest UHS-II SDXC cards, and full-on CFexpress Type B cards, which are generally 2x faster than Type A.

The appeal of a Type A card is it's noticeably smaller than a Type B, with a similar length and width to an SD card. That means with a bit of clever engineering, a camera can have one card slot take either an SD or a Type A card.

With the market for Type A cards being relatively small, card prices have been high, but not any more! You can now have this mega-high-capacity Nextorage NX-A1SE CFexpress Type A Card for just $293.99. With maximum read/write speeds of 950/950MB/s, it's plenty quick enough for 4K or even 8K video recording, and while faster CFexpress 4.0 cards are out there, no current camera can actually use their extra speed.

To put this deal into perspective, 960GB Type A cards usually start at around $400. So if you're shooting with a camera that takes Type A cards, snap up this deal before Nextorage realizes the price is too low!

Nextorage NX-A1SE CFexpress Type A Card |was $489.99| now $293.99

