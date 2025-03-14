Delkin launches its fastest and highest-capacity CFexpress Type B cards
Now with VPG400 certification, Delkin's latest CFexpress 4.0 cards are ideal for shooting 8K video
Delkin Devices has updated its flagship Black series of CFexpress Type B cards. Like the preceding Black-series cards, the new cards use the CFexpress 4.0 standard, so are capable of blistering transfer speeds: 3700MB/s read and 3220MB/s write, for the top-capacity 2TB card. 1TB and 512GB cards are also available, though these have slightly slower maximum read/write speeds.
Though the official press release states that this new Black series is an upgrade over the previous generation in terms of read and write speeds, the difference is marginal at best. The old cards were rated at 3230MB/s max write speed, which actually makes them very slightly quicker than even the fastest new Black-series card for write performance, though the 3530MB/s peak read speed is surpassed by the 3600+MB/s of the new cards.
The new Black cards are also VPG400-rated, meaning they're certified to maintain a minimum 400MB/s write speed during video recording. That's good news for videographers, as it gives peace of mind that your card won't drop frames during high-resolution, high-bit-rate recording.
But the biggest, most tangible benefit from the new Black series are those higher capacities. The previous cards came in 325GB, 650GB and 1.3TB variants, so the new 512GB, 1TB and 2TB offerings will give a handy capacity boost, assuming pricing remains comparable with the equivalent older card.
All the new cards are built to be shockproof, water- and temperature-resistant, and are backed by Delkin’s 48-hour warranty replacement service for peace of mind. The new Delkin Black CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards are available to buy now.
Specifications and pricing:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Max read
Max write
Price
512GB
3600MB/s
3200MB/s
$200
1TB
3630MB/s
3130MB/s
$400
2TB
3700MB/s
3220MB/s
$700
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
