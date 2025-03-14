Delkin launches its fastest and highest-capacity CFexpress Type B cards

Delkin Devices has updated its flagship Black series of CFexpress Type B cards. Like the preceding Black-series cards, the new cards use the CFexpress 4.0 standard, so are capable of blistering transfer speeds: 3700MB/s read and 3220MB/s write, for the top-capacity 2TB card. 1TB and 512GB cards are also available, though these have slightly slower maximum read/write speeds.

(Image credit: Delkin Devices)

Though the official press release states that this new Black series is an upgrade over the previous generation in terms of read and write speeds, the difference is marginal at best. The old cards were rated at 3230MB/s max write speed, which actually makes them very slightly quicker than even the fastest new Black-series card for write performance, though the 3530MB/s peak read speed is surpassed by the 3600+MB/s of the new cards.

(Image credit: Delkin Devices)

The new Black cards are also VPG400-rated, meaning they're certified to maintain a minimum 400MB/s write speed during video recording. That's good news for videographers, as it gives peace of mind that your card won't drop frames during high-resolution, high-bit-rate recording.

(Image credit: Delkin Devices)

But the biggest, most tangible benefit from the new Black series are those higher capacities. The previous cards came in 325GB, 650GB and 1.3TB variants, so the new 512GB, 1TB and 2TB offerings will give a handy capacity boost, assuming pricing remains comparable with the equivalent older card.

All the new cards are built to be shockproof, water- and temperature-resistant, and are backed by Delkin’s 48-hour warranty replacement service for peace of mind. The new Delkin Black CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards are available to buy now.

Specifications and pricing:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Max read Max write Price 512GB 3600MB/s 3200MB/s $200 1TB 3630MB/s 3130MB/s $400 2TB 3700MB/s 3220MB/s $700