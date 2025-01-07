NiSi Pro Nano Air UV filters protect lenses with ZERO compromise on image quality (near-as-dammit)

The filters are available with gold, silver or black rims, depending on your preference

For many photographers, a UV filter is an essential purchase, not necessarily for its advertised purpose of cutting UV light, which can cause blue haze and reduce color accuracy, but to offer protection to the expensive lens it's attached to. The trouble is that anything you put in front of the lens adds another layer of material that the light must pass through before reaching the sensor, and some purist photographers argue that this compromises image quality.

Premium filter brand NiSi has launched a new range of Pro Nano Air UV filters that boasts an incredible 99.9% transmission rate between 420-680nm wavelengths, which is virtually as transparent as air itself. An advanced Ultra Low Reflective Coating (ULRC) ensures minimal glare, with peak reflectivity of just 0.1%. The filters are particularly suited for use with the best medium-format cameras with ultra-high-resolution sensors over 100 megapixels, such as the FujiFilm GFX 100S II, maintaining sharpness and ensuring superior image quality.

The NiSi Pro Nano Air UV filter (the crystal-clear one on the right) offers 99.9% light transmission with just 0.1% reflectivity while blocking UV light that can add haze to images (Image credit: NiSi)

A high-tech 48-layer nano-coating resists scratches, stains, water and oil. An ultra-thin brass frame ensures durability while eliminating vignetting, even when attached to ultra-wide lenses, while the knurled edges facilitate easy attachment and removal.

As a bonus, in addition to protecting your lenses from scratches, dust and the elements in general, the filters block UV light below 395nm, thereby reducing the aforementioned blue haze and improving color accuracy in your images.

NiSi Pro Nano Air UV filters promise to be among the best protection filters around and are available in all standard fitments from 37mm to 105mm, with prices ranging from $44.99/AU$79 for the 37mm filter to $179.99/AU$319 for the 105mm version (UK pricing to follow). They are due to ship in January 2025.