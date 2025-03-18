Kolari expands Blackmagic Design's full-frame cinema camera capabilities with new magnetic clip-in filters

Kolari, a leading innovator in optical technology, has introduced a new range of Magnetic Clip-In Filters designed specifically for Blackmagic Design full-frame cinema cameras. Known for their expertise in lens filters and infrared camera conversions, often showcased in their popular teardown videos, Kolari is now pushing creative boundaries further with this latest release.

The Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema 6K and Pyxis 6K are two of the most accessible full-frame cinema cameras on the market, offering high-end filmmaking features at a competitive price point. Kolari’s new Magnetic Clip-In Filters are engineered to enhance these cameras’ performance, providing a compact, easy-to-use filtering solution for filmmakers seeking greater creative flexibility.

Kolari Magnetic Clip-in Filter For Blackmagic Pyxis & 6k Full Frame

Above: The introduction video for the Magnetic Clip-In Filters for Blackmagic Design full-frame

Kolari’s Magnetic Clip-In Filters mount securely inside the camera body in front of the sensor, ensuring seamless integration with any lens setup while preserving optimal image quality. Designed for quick and secure installation, they enable effortless filter changes without interrupting workflow.

The filters use precision-crafted glass that minimizes color shifts and maintains sharp, high-resolution imagery. The ultra-slim CNC-machined aluminum frame is lightweight yet durable, fitting perfectly inside the camera without interfering with lens operation.

Each filter is coated with advanced multi-layer treatments, including anti-reflective, anti-smudge, hydrophobic, dust-resistant, and scratch-resistant coatings, making them highly durable in various shooting conditions.

(Image credit: Kolari Vision)

Rather than requiring multiple filter sizes for different lenses, Kolari’s clip-in system provides a one-filter-fits-all solution. The lineup includes options such as neutral density filters for exposure control in bright conditions, mist filters for softening highlights and creating cinematic depth, infrared filters for striking IR photography and cinematography, and special effects filters for unique visual styles. An astrophotography filter is also available, designed to reduce light pollution for clearer night sky images.

These filters are particularly useful for ultra-wide-angle lenses that lack traditional filter threads and can also be used in combination with a matte box system. By combining clip-in filters with traditional lens filters, filmmakers can further refine their creative vision and develop signature looks that set their work apart. This added layer of customization makes Kolari’s system even more versatile, enabling users to stack effects and fine-tune their imagery without compromising quality.

Currently, the Kolari Magnetic Clip-In Filters are only compatible with the L-mount versions of Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K and Pyxis 6K. They are available now, with prices ranging from $129.99 to $199.99 (GBP and AUD pricing to be confirmed).

The series joins Kolari’s existing lineup of clip-in filters, already available for Fujifilm, Sony, Canon, and Nikon mount cameras.

(Image credit: Kolari Vision)

