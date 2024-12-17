Film cameras aren't just hipster jewelry; I believe they should still be used to take photos!

In 2015 I decided to shoot film again. This was rather rich for a photographer who truly hated the medium. I stuck two fingers firmly upwards at the end of a horrendous hybrid experience (scanning film) in 2006 when I bought a Canon EOS 5D.

In the last nine years, I have collected more film cameras than I have digital ones. In fact, I have three digital cameras and nine film cameras - 1 x 35mm, 2 x 645, 4 x 6x6, a 6x7, and a large format camera.

Despite aesthetically wonderful to look at (especially the twins lens reflex cameras) I see these cameras as ‘spanners’ in a photographic tool box. Ok, a few of the 6x6 cameras found their way to me, but these cameras have taught me a lot, forcing me to work in specific visual ways.

For some, old film cameras are jewelry and office ornaments, but for others like me, they are important tools that expand my photographic identity.

The ‘primary fundamental’ reason you need a film camera is aspect ratio. When forced to work with restrictions, like square images – or in the case of my Chamonix large format which is actually a 6x12 camera (with a 2:1 aspect ratio) – you approach the subject in an entirely different way.

I saw this wonderful girl entering a Chicago underground station as I was exiting. Her easy smile is all thanks to the lower camera angle and not being ‘in your face’ with your model. Shot on my Mamiya C330f with Kodak Portra 400 film. (Image credit: David Clapp)

Mamiya 645 1000sCaption - This familiar location in Dartmoor UK is a training ground for my film experiments. The Fujifilm Superior 400 consumer film delivered a unique signature with my Mamiya 645 1000s (Image credit: David Clapp)

The Land’s End coastline photographed during some fleeting light with my Chamonix 045 F1 large format film camera with Velvia 50. This camera has a film back that shoots 6x12, so I can use roll film instead of 5x4in sheets. (Image credit: David Clapp)

Square images require a completely different way of visually assembling an image from a rectangular frame. If you work with 6x7 for a while, returning to your 3:2 digital mirrorless camera will feel too long and almost naive.

The next important differential is focal length. You have to be aware that although all lenses share the same depth of field, you will need different focal lengths to see approximately the same thing. Crop sensor camera with a 35mm lens will see the same as a full-frame camera with a 50mm lens. That becomes an 80mm on medium format, a 110mm lens on 6x7, and finally 150mm on a large format!

I have seen so many people do it - spend $500/£500 on a EXC+ secondhand film camera and then place it on a shelf. There is nothing wrong with appreciation for a bygone era of technology, but the visual exploration, capture, and aesthetic results will teach you more than ever.

There’s nothing wrong with photo nostalgia, but if you embrace unfamiliar technology and power through, your photography world will expand tenfold… and either way you will look really cool!

