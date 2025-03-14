In the heyday of compact cameras, Canon’s point-and-shoots are all out of stock. Now what?

The smartphone camera was supposed to be a death sentence for the point-and-shoot, but in 2025, the most in-demand cameras are the ones that fit into pockets. Rising demand met with reduced supply has raised the cost of compact cameras and made many models hard to find. Case in point: all of Canon’s point-and-shoot cameras are currently out of stock in several markets.

Canon Japan has issued a notice that the PowerShot V1, along with the G7 X Mark III and SX740 HS are all experiencing delays. While the company made a similar announcement earlier this year, Canon Japan now says that the V1 “will take a long time for delivery,” while orders for the other two compacts have now been suspended.

While that notice applies only to Japan, where Canon’s headquarters is located, Canon’s US and UK websites are showing out of stock notices for all point-and-shoot cameras – and have been for some time. (The Canon PowerShot V10, which is a vlogging camera, is still available.) The new PowerShot V1 has only been announced for Asia, without official word on if or when the compact will come to other territories.

The demand for compact cameras as brands prioritized mirrorless has created a market where demand is exceeding the number of available options. That challenge was likely exaggerated by the limited materials during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused Canon to shut down one of its manufacturing centers in 2022.

So what’s next for Canon’s limited compact camera line? Thankfully, the company has already confirmed that it will increase the production of compact cameras. However, it didn’t indicate how long the process of expanding production would take – which means it's unclear how long fans of the brand will have to wait to find cameras like the popular G7X Mark III at list price, rather than the inflated prices the few available models are going for on Amazon.

The limited availability of the Canon G7 X Mark III has sparked much speculation over the future of the compact camera. But with the camera’s popularity among influencers, discontinuing the camera would only make sense if either parts or manufacturing becomes impossible, or if Canon replaces it with a newer model. But if the limited availability of the V1, which has only launched in Asia so far, is any indication, Canon will need to expand production capabilities for that to happen.

The launch of the V1, even though limited, gives me hope that Canon isn’t done with compact cameras.

