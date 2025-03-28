The Nikon effect sees the RED Komodo get a MASSIVE $2,000 discount

The Red Komodo 6K has just received a massive price cut, dropping from $4,995 to an incredible $2,995 at B&H. This is an unprecedented discount on one of the most versatile cinema cameras on the market, making it more accessible than ever for independent filmmakers, content creators, and industry professionals.

This 19-megapixel Super 35 format camera has a Canon RF lens mount – which may help explain the heavy discount, as RED was sold to Nikon last year, and its most recent cameras now sport a Nikon Z lens mount.



Known for its compact form factor and exceptional image quality, the Komodo is a powerhouse that brings the legendary Red workflow to a more affordable price point.

Designed as an all-rounder filmmaking camera, the Komodo is a perfect tool for solo operators, small production teams, and high-end professionals alike. Its lightweight, box-style body makes it easy to rig in a variety of configurations, from handheld shooting to gimbal and drone setups.

The built-in global shutter is a standout feature, eliminating motion artifacts and allowing for crisp, distortion-free imagery even in fast-moving scenes. Whether you're shooting narrative work, documentaries, or action-heavy sequences, the Komodo delivers stunning results with its 6K Super 35 sensor.

One of the Komodo's biggest advantages is its ability to capture 16-bit Redcode RAW, an incredibly flexible format that provides unparalleled control in post-production. Filmmakers can push their footage to its limits in color grading, achieving the precise look they need without losing detail. Combined with high dynamic range and exceptional low-light performance, the Komodo ensures that every shot retains cinematic quality, no matter the shooting conditions.

(Image credit: Red Digital Cinema)

At the new price point of $2,995 in the US and £2,910 in the UK, the Red Komodo 6K is an absolute steal. It's rare to see a camera of this caliber become so accessible, offering a professional-grade tool for creatives who want to elevate their work without breaking the bank. For those looking to step into the world of Red and take advantage of its powerful RAW workflow, now is the perfect time to invest.

