The Nikon effect sees the RED Komodo get a MASSIVE $2,000 discount
Grab the RED Komodo 6K with a HUGE $2,000 discount as this highly capable cine camera becomes even more affordable
The Red Komodo 6K has just received a massive price cut, dropping from $4,995 to an incredible $2,995 at B&H. This is an unprecedented discount on one of the most versatile cinema cameras on the market, making it more accessible than ever for independent filmmakers, content creators, and industry professionals.
This 19-megapixel Super 35 format camera has a Canon RF lens mount – which may help explain the heavy discount, as RED was sold to Nikon last year, and its most recent cameras now sport a Nikon Z lens mount.
Known for its compact form factor and exceptional image quality, the Komodo is a powerhouse that brings the legendary Red workflow to a more affordable price point.
SAVE $2,000 at B&H. With a 6K Super 35 sensor, global shutter, and Redcode RAW, this is an extremely powerful cinema camera, now at an unbeatable price.
Designed as an all-rounder filmmaking camera, the Komodo is a perfect tool for solo operators, small production teams, and high-end professionals alike. Its lightweight, box-style body makes it easy to rig in a variety of configurations, from handheld shooting to gimbal and drone setups.
The built-in global shutter is a standout feature, eliminating motion artifacts and allowing for crisp, distortion-free imagery even in fast-moving scenes. Whether you're shooting narrative work, documentaries, or action-heavy sequences, the Komodo delivers stunning results with its 6K Super 35 sensor.
One of the Komodo's biggest advantages is its ability to capture 16-bit Redcode RAW, an incredibly flexible format that provides unparalleled control in post-production. Filmmakers can push their footage to its limits in color grading, achieving the precise look they need without losing detail. Combined with high dynamic range and exceptional low-light performance, the Komodo ensures that every shot retains cinematic quality, no matter the shooting conditions.
At the new price point of $2,995 in the US and £2,910 in the UK, the Red Komodo 6K is an absolute steal. It's rare to see a camera of this caliber become so accessible, offering a professional-grade tool for creatives who want to elevate their work without breaking the bank. For those looking to step into the world of Red and take advantage of its powerful RAW workflow, now is the perfect time to invest.
Check out our guide to the best cinema cameras, and to the best cameras for filmmaking
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
